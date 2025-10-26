The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Related Image
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Gators gear up for a new chapter in women’s basketball

New season, new team, same Gator hunger
Byline photo of Lourence Alturino
Lourence Alturino, Multimedia EditorOct 26, 2025
Lindsey Hoang
SFSU women’s basketball athletes warm up before practice in the Gymnasium on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Lindsey Hoang / Golden Gate Xpress)

A new era of San Francisco State University women’s basketball is set to begin. The Gators experienced significant changes in the offseason, with Moné Peoples officially becoming the head coach and the team featuring only three returning players. 

Peoples was dealt a heavy hand at the beginning of last season having to take over the team as interim coach, but now with a full offseason, she’s more prepared and optimistic heading into the new campaign. 

“When we first took over the team, we had to scramble to do things,” Peoples said. “The full offseason, practice plans and the full travel schedule were all planned out and everything was in order. It was essentially the same recipe of preparation, we just had more time to perfect it.” 

Last season, the Gators finished with an overall record of 9-18 and a 7-15 record against conference oppositions. 

Peoples highlights the hunger she recognizes in this team, which hasn’t been as apparent in recent seasons. 

A basketball shot into a basket in the Gymnasium on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Lindsey Hoang / Golden Gate Xpress)

“The biggest thing for us as a whole team is the willingness to get in extra work, get extra shots up and really pouring into themselves out of practice,” Peoples said. “We had a few individuals like that last year, but it’s contagious this year where everybody is putting in that extra work to make themselves better.” 

Adapting to Division II basketball is an adjustment that most of the team will have to make. Junior guard Gianna Darté acknowledges the difficult preparation required to embrace that transition. 

“It was hard at first, we had to push really hard to get us physically prepared,” Darté said. “Now we’re narrowing things down, getting mentally prepared. We’re getting our plays and our defense ready and honing in on all of the hard work in this preseason.”

With a new group of women and voids need to be filled, Darté hopes to take on a big role and fill what was lost from the previous season. 

“I definitely want to be a big presence on the court,” Darté said. “I want to learn how to be a better leader for this team.” 

It is junior guard Leilani Blecha’s first season for the Gators, but SFSU is a familiar place for her. 

“I grew up at SF State because my parents work here, so I’ve always been a Gator at heart,” Blecha said. “It’s really exciting for me to be able to come home to represent this school and be able to play somewhere that I grew up in and always loved.” 

Blecha said she is excited to see how the Gators’ hard work pays off this season.

 “We’ve been together on the court for almost two months now, and we’re ready to start competing with other people,” Blecha said. “We know we’ve put in a lot of hard work together, and we’re excited to see how that translates into our games.” 

The Gators run the Princeton offense, which emphasizes poise and ball movement in the half-court. Along with a patient offensive approach, the team hopes to be physical and push the pace on their opponents. 

“We’re going to get out and run and we’re going to play a fast pace,” Peoples said. “We will push the tempo and we will press a lot. So, it’s really similar to what we did last year, but just a lot more depth.” 

SFSU women’s basketball head coach Moné Peoples (left) coaches junior guard Deonna Mayfield in the Gymnasium on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Lindsey Hoang / Golden Gate Xpress)

Assistant coach Daron Sims said the Gators’ brand of basketball will feature toughness on defense and shooting from beyond the arc, which the Princeton offense cannot run without. 

“We’re a defensive-minded group,” Sims said. “We have a good amount of shooters this year; last year, we only had a couple. We should be able to space the floor, specifically for our point guards to be able to get downhill and make plays.” 

Peoples’ expectation for the team is to play hard but enjoy themselves simultaneously. She detailed the responsibility that comes with being their coach.

“As coaches, it’s about giving them the platform and ability to cultivate what they’ve already been doing their entire lives,” Peoples said. 

The Gators will begin their season on Thursday in a preseason contest against the Utah State University Aggies.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
A Golden State Valkyries home game at the Chase Center on Aug. 31, 2025. The Valkyries defeated the Indiana Fever 75-63. (Missvain, Wikimedia Commons)
Golden State Valkyries make WNBA history in inaugural season
Kelenna Azubuike signs photos in the Main Gym on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Former NBA player surprises campers during Golden State Basketball Academy
Stephen Curry walks toward the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 19, 2022. Curry was part of Team LeBron during the 2022 NBA All-Star game. (Erick Drost, CC-BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons)
Opinion: How the Warriors can improve to give Steph Curry one last chance
More in Sports
SFSU Gators Rugby Football Club plays a practice scrimmage on the Mashouf Wellness Center field on Sept. 30, 2025. (Lindsey Hoang / Golden Gate Xpress)
Changes transform men's rugby club
Senior Dominic Clima (right) congratulates junior Benjamin Elfenbaum after the annual SF State Invitational meet in Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators host 38th SF State Invitational cross country meet
Hayden Ancheta and Brayden Concepcion sparring during practice in the wrestling room on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)
‘The sky is the limit’: Filipino wrestler Hayden Ancheta turns dreams into gold
About the Contributors
Lourence Alturino
Lourence Alturino, Multimedia Editor
Lourence Alturino (he/him) is the multimedia editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in marketing. He was born in San Francisco, California, and lives in Daly City. He is a big fan of the 49ers, Warriors and Giants. Aside from watching sports, he loves to have concerts in his car and watch movies and reality TV shows. Lourence Alturino (el, de él) es el editor de multimedia para el Golden Gate Xpress. Está estudiando periodismo con una especialización en mercadotecnia. El nació en San Francisco, California, y vive en Daly City. Es una fanático de los 49ers, los Warriors, y los Gigantes. Además de ver deportes, le encanta tener conciertos desde su automóvil, ver películas, y programas de telerrealidad.
Lindsey Hoang
Lindsey Hoang, Staff Photographer
Lindsey Hoang (she/her) is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and minoring in marketing. She was born and raised in Oakland, California, and is still based in the Bay Area. Lindsey is a freelance photographer working with other artists and a diverse set of clients. In her free time, she loves to spend time with friends and cook for her loved ones. Lindsey Hoang (ella, de ella) es una fotógrafa para el Golden Gate Xpress. Ella está estudiando  Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts con una especialización en mercadotecnia. Ella nació y creció en Oakland, California, y aún se encuentra en el área de la bahía. Lindsey es una fotógrafa independiente que trabaja con otros artistas y diversos clientes. En su tiempo libre, a Lindsey le encanta pasar tiempo con sus amigas y cocinar para sus seres queridos.