Gators men’s basketball team revamped for new season

Inglima recognizes potential in the new roster
Byline photo of Daniel Archuleta
Daniel Archuleta, Staff ReporterNov 3, 2025
Lindsey Hoang
SFSU men’s basketball team run back and forth on the Gymnasium’s court during practice on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Lindsey Hoang / Golden Gate Xpress)

After finishing the 2024-25 season with a record of 11-17, the San Francisco State University men’s basketball team will enter the 2025-26 season with a handful of new talent under head coach Vince Inglima. 

This year’s team will feature 12 new players. Many players from last year’s roster transferred due to uncertainty of the SFSU athletic program because other athletic programs were cut in the Spring 2025 semester.

Some of the players joining the roster have never played in a Division II college basketball game before. That dynamic comes with unpredictability, but Inglima sees it as an interesting obstacle. Once the season starts, Inglima will determine whether the team can consistently bring the effort and intensity throughout the season, given the roster’s inexperience. 

“I think we’re talented enough that at the end of the year, we could be playing really good basketball,” Inglima said. “We just don’t have that mindset and the experience that gives [the team] that grit to get through that high-intensity level.”

Mason Harris, a transfer junior forward from City College of San Francisco, is one of the new recruits.

“The difference between Division [II] to junior college is a big gap, whether it’s intensity, effort and just all around focus on the specific sport that we’re playing,” Harris said.

Harris said he believes that players at this level of college basketball are more willing to step into their respective roles and buy into their coaching. In contrast to junior college, he said players play with the intent of getting recruited to a bigger college rather than playing winning basketball. 

SFSU men’s basketball team practices defense in the Gymnasium on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Lindsey Hoang / Golden Gate Xpress) 

Inglima has been coaching his team to be better at rebounding, in an effort not to give the opposition second or possibly third opportunities to score. 

So far, Bricen Buciak and Milandev Chatha, two transfer juniors, have shone in Inglima’s eyes in the build-up to the season. 

Buciak is a forward and spent his first two years playing for the Gavilan College Rams, where he averaged 16.6 points and shot 44% from the field. Last season, in a win over the College of Marin Mariners, Buciak scored 40 points and finished with 10 three-pointers. 

“He [Buciak] plays with a bit of an edge,” Inglima said. He also touted Buciak’s physicality and aggressive play on the court combined with his ability to look for offensive rebounds. 

As for Chatha, he averaged 15.2 points and shot 51.4% in his two seasons for the Skyline College Trojans. Last season, Chatha had seven games where he scored over 20 points. 

“He’s [Chatha] proven himself so far in practice that he’s a very reliable, efficient scorer in the half court,” Inglima said. “So that’s been a nice complement [to] know that we can get him the ball in certain spots and get a quality shot.”

Another player looking to break out is sophomore guard Fed Pernell. He is one of the four players who are returning. 

Pernell, a Richmond native, played sparingly in his first season for the Gators, but Inglima has seen improvements on the court, from taking quality shots to just playing in control. Injuries to other guards on the roster have given Parnell more opportunities in practice.

“[My] first season was kinda getting my feet wet, getting used to the league,” Pernell said. “This year, I feel like I’m more experienced, so I just wanna get out there, help my team, put up some good numbers, win games and just build on that.” 

The Gators will travel south to face the University of California, Santa Barbara Gauchos for an exhibition game on Wednesday. The Gators’ season officially begins against the Dominican University of California Penguins in the West Region Tipoff Challenge on Nov. 14.

“We’ve been going hard now pretty much since August, since the first day of school,” Pernell said. “We’ve just been building and building and building every single day, looking to get better and better. We’re ready to play.”

About the Contributors
Daniel Archuleta
Daniel Archuleta, Staff Reporter
Daniel Archuleta (he/him) is a staff reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in recreation, parks and tourism. Daniel was born and raised in South San Francisco, California, and started his writing career for The Warrior Post, the student newspaper for South San Francisco High School. Before transferring to San Francisco State University, Daniel was a part of The Skyline View, the student newspaper of Skyline College, a community college in San Bruno. In that time, he served as a sports editor and two semesters as the editor-in-chief.  Daniel Archuleta (el, de él) es un reportero para el Golden Gate Xpress. Está en su cuarto año estudiando periodismo con una especialización en turismo, parques y recreación. Daniel nació y creció en South San Francisco, California, y empezó su carrera como escritor en el periódico estudiantil de su secundaria llamado The Warrior Post. Antes de transferir a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, Daniel fue parte de The Skyline View, el periódico estudiantil de un colegio comunitario en San Bruno, Skyline College. En ese tiempo sirvió como editor de deportes y sirvió dos semestres como jefe de redacción.
Lindsey Hoang
Lindsey Hoang, Staff Photographer
Lindsey Hoang (she/her) is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and minoring in marketing. She was born and raised in Oakland, California, and is still based in the Bay Area. Lindsey is a freelance photographer working with other artists and a diverse set of clients. In her free time, she loves to spend time with friends and cook for her loved ones. Lindsey Hoang (ella, de ella) es una fotógrafa para el Golden Gate Xpress. Ella está estudiando  Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts con una especialización en mercadotecnia. Ella nació y creció en Oakland, California, y aún se encuentra en el área de la bahía. Lindsey es una fotógrafa independiente que trabaja con otros artistas y diversos clientes. En su tiempo libre, a Lindsey le encanta pasar tiempo con sus amigas y cocinar para sus seres queridos.