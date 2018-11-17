[Update] Devastated community sets up temporary shelters in parking lots

CHICO—Hundreds of evacuees from the most deadly and destructive fire in state history continue to live out of thier vehicles and tents in parking lots and fields.

Evacuees of the Camp Fire that leveled Paradise, California on Nov. 8 are scattered throughout Chico, but the largest temporary encampment in the city is in the Walmart parking lot on Forest Avenue.

The people living out of this parking lot, and its adjacent field, are unsure how long they will be able to stay until the Butte County Sheriff’s department or Walmart remove them from the area.

City of Chico’s Public Information officer Betsy Totten said that the city is not going to remove anyone from the encampment because it is not a city sanctioned shelter.

“The city is not involed in it,” Totten said. “We put no timeline on anything because this is a volunteer run facility.

“I dont even know if I can call a facility because it would have running water and everything you need to survive.”

She said how long evacuees could stay in the lot and the field is up to the volunteers organizing the outdoor shelter and Walmart.

The city is supportive of the volunteers working long hours to help people in need, but she said it’s best if evacuees are transitioned into a indoor shelter through the Red Cross or receive finacial assistance through FEMA.

“The rains are coming on Tuesday,” Totten said. “It’s already dropping below freezing the mark.”

Kristina Miller, a medical assistant from Chico volunteering at the outdoor shelter, said a nonprofit organiztion is setting up a space in the old Toys’R’Us building in the same plaza.

“I saw them setting up,” Miller said. “They said about 100 to 300 people are going to be able to set up in there.”

Dakota Reiley, a 19-year-old evacuee who lived near Oroville, said he would rather stay in his tent than go to one of the Red Cross Shelters due to a norovirus, a gastrointestinal virus, outbreak.

“Why go to the shelter and risk getting something that could kill me?” Reiley said. “I’d rather stay here ’till Walmart or the city kicks us out.”

The scale of this disaster has garnered national attention, and President Donald Trump announced yesterday that he will be traveling to Paradise to meet with victims of the fire.

People who survived the Camp Fire are still coming to terms that their lives are forever changed.

James Sallaz, 51-year-old Magalia resident, said he tried to escape the fire on Thursday afternoon on his bike, but was stopped and given a ride to Chico by Butte County and Nevada County sheriffs.

Sallaz, who was one of the last people to evacuate, said he will never forget what he saw as he rode in the back of the police squad car through Paradise.

“It was like the videos you see of Hiroshima,[Japan] after the nuke,” he said. “The sky was dark and all you could see was the ash floating through in the air.”

The people who escaped the gridlock on Skyway made their way to one of the four Red Cross shelters in the region, but as shelters filled with elderly residents who need special medical attention the community banded together to provide people an alternative.

Local, regional and statewide volunteers provided food, tents, blankets, clothes to residents who lost everything in the fire that is 50 percent contained.

“This fire changed people,” he said. “All that devastation and death is like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Everything is gone and we have to deal with it by coming together.”

The Camp Fire has burned 146,000 acres, killed 71 people, according to CalFire’s Incident Report today.

Yesterday, Butte County Sheriff’s Department released a list containing the names of 630 local residents who have been missing since the fire started.

According to the LA Times, that number increased to 1,000.

“I can’t even look at the list of people who are missing,” Sallaz said as he sat on the hitch of his friend’s truck, holding back tears. “Because chances are I would know nearly everyone on that list.”

Tensions in the Walmart parking lot are high due to an influx of non-evacuees, who were already experiencing homelessness before the fire, coming to make use of the community support.

“The Chico homeless are trying to filter in with us,” Sallaz said. “People say they are from Paradise, but the town is so tight knit that we can tell they are lying. We still feed them anyway.”

Dean Wisely, 53-year-old Chico resident, said he has experienced homelessness on and off throughout his life.

Wisely said not all the people who were homeless before the fire are exploiting the solidarity of the community. He is living out of a tent in the field adjacent to the Walmart and is volunteering to serve food and help how he can.

“Even though the word homeless sounds bad, it’s not,” he said. “I’ve lived here for four years and I got to know a lot of the people who are here helping out.”

Chico resident Pete Allen said volunteered at the community shelter to help provide support because the Red Cross, Salvation Army and the local municipalities do not have enough resources to help everyone.

“No one else is out here except business owners and local people,” Allen said as he prepped breakfast for people living in the community encampment. “Nurses set up a medical station and the community has banded together.

“There was no one from the city or the Red Cross out here right away,” he said. “The Xfinity truck was out here before they were.”