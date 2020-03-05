Lowell High School shutdown amid coronavirus concerns

It was discovered today that a relative of a student at Lowell High School is being treated for COVID-19, prompting the San Francisco Unified School District to shut the campus down.

According to a press release issued by the district, the Department of Public Health has assessed the student for the virus, but there is no confirmation yet on their diagnosis.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to close the school and all events and gatherings for the time being.”

According to the release, the student was not in school after lunchtime today, and although they didn’t show any symptoms of the virus, they’re now in self-quarantine.

According to the SF Chronicle virus tracker, there are 8,700 Californians currently in self-quarantine, and 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Bay Area.