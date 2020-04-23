Photo of the Day: Orange County residents gather to protest stay-at-home order

Gallery | 5 Photos A protester is holding a sign in San Clemente, Calif., on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Saylor Nedelman / Golden Gate Xpress)

Tensions rise in Orange County as small businesses and residents come together to protest the COVID-19 stay at home order. Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown San Clemente, defying the shelter-in-place regulations. There have been other public gatherings in Huntington Beach and upcoming ones planned in surrounding cities. Most of the participants at the San Clemente protest were not wearing masks. The reasons for gathering varied. Some residents’ local businesses are suffering, some feel their rights are being violated, some don’t believe in the severity of the virus and others are tired of “living in fear.”