The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict on Campus: Timeline and Response to Lawsuits

This timeline and informational graphic are part of a series that seeks to explain and examine aspects of how issues around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict impact students, faculty, the university administration and academic programs. It is the work of over 80 interviews and numerous conversations that took place over a year. Taken together, these articles are meant to provide an overview of certain aspects of these tensions on SF State’s campus — and are not comprehensive. This timeline and graphic are not a comprehensive account, but meant to give a general outline and timeline of the lawsuits filed against SF State by Jewish students and community members — along with updates and responses to the settlement by both the administration and the General Union of Palestine Students organization.