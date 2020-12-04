The Happy Hour episode 9: XPRESS WRAPPED

Welcome back to the Happy Hour!

For their final episode of 2020, hosts Malakai and shaylyn wanted to end the year with some happy news about Joe Biden’s Communications Team, new emergency COVID-19 regulations, Oakland’s new free wifi initiative, and some tips to help our emotional health this holiday season. Also, Xpress staff members share their semester highlights in a special end-of-the-year segment.

Our hosts’ new cocktail recipe will keep you warm during this holiday season. Rate and review if you want a tailor-made cocktail too! Listen anywhere you get your podcasts, and find us on Instagram @thhpodcast and on Twitter @happyhournews. Also, the recipe for this week’s tailor-made cocktail can be found here.

Thank you to Arman Billimoria for our theme music and Paul C. Kelly for audio editing. Pour yourself a glass of your favorite beverage and the last episode of the year. The Happy Hour Podcast is produced in collaboration with Golden Gate Xpress Newspaper and Xpress Magazine at SF State.

Happy holidays! The Happy Hour will return on Jan. 22, 2020 after a much-needed break.

