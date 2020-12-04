The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

The Happy Hour episode 9: XPRESS WRAPPED

Malakai Wade, shaylyn martos, and Paul Kelly

December 4, 2020

Welcome back to the Happy Hour!

 

For their final episode of 2020, hosts Malakai and shaylyn wanted to end the year with some happy news about Joe Biden’s Communications Team, new emergency COVID-19 regulations, Oakland’s new free wifi initiative, and some tips to help our emotional health this holiday season. Also, Xpress staff members share their semester highlights in a special end-of-the-year segment. 

Our hosts’ new cocktail recipe will keep you warm during this holiday season. Rate and review if you want a tailor-made cocktail too! Listen anywhere you get your podcasts, and find us on Instagram @thhpodcast and on Twitter @happyhournews. Also, the recipe for this week’s tailor-made cocktail can be found here.

Thank you to Arman Billimoria for our theme music and Paul C. Kelly for audio editing. Pour yourself a glass of your favorite beverage and the last episode of the year. The Happy Hour Podcast is produced in collaboration with Golden Gate Xpress Newspaper and Xpress Magazine at SF State.

Happy holidays! The Happy Hour will return on Jan. 22, 2020 after a much-needed break.

 

Reference Material and Background Info:

Biden Names All-Female White House Communications Team; Will Tap Tanden For OMB (link)

Top Contenders for Biden’s Cabinet Draw Fire From All Sides (link)

California Approves New Emergency COVID-19 Workplace Protections (link)

Oakland is rolling out free Wi-Fi to bridge the digital divide (link)

OAK WiFi: New Beginning II (link)

Everything’s different this year—so why not holiday stress? How to help your family deal with 2020’s special seasonal anxiety (link)

COVID-19 Pandemic Can Exacerbate Stress, Depression During The Holidays, Especially For Those Who Are Isolated (link)

CDC tips on coping with holiday stress (link)

Here’s How to Volunteer in San Francisco This Holiday Season (link)

City

San Francisco's current orders are to social distance, wear a mask, and to limit any activities from home according to local officials. (Alex Drew / Golden Gate Xpress)
New stay-at-home orders for counties with low ICU capacities
The stay at home order is set to end on Dec. 21 at 5:00 a.m, but it may be extended and revised if cases don’t improve. (Alex Drew / Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco bypasses CA stay at home order
The core of the Milky Way and Jupiter (brightest star to the right of core) shines over the Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif. on June 1, 2019. (Jun Ueda / Golden Gate Xpress)
NASA will launch its second commercial space craft with four astronauts
Michael, an active protester in events across the Bay Area, questions a BPD officer helping hold a perimeter in front of Eric Harvey’s home as to why BPD is protecting Harvey, rather than the community in Brentwood, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2020. (Joel Umanzor, Jr. / Golden Gate Xpress)
Demonstrators gather in Brentwood in response to noosed effigy
“If [Proposition 22] passes, drivers are powerless,” said Michael Gumora, founder of the website Rideshare Report and a ride share driver for 8 years. (Sean Reyes / Golden Gate Xpress)
Los resultados de las propuestas de California favorecen a la legislación financiada por empresas, derechos de voto para personas en libertad condicional

