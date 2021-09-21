Menu
Garrett Isley

Esperanza and Rose (L to R) spend time in the sun doing homework in San Francisco State University’s Garden of Remembrance on Sept. 20, 2021. (Garrett Isley/Golden Gate Xpress)

The last days of summer are headed to the Bay Area with temperature reaching the 80s and 100s in the afternoon on Tuesday

Xpress Staff

September 21, 2021

Paris Galarza
Emily Wagner, Lander Salvador, and John Padgett (L to R) practice poetry in the sun at the Quad on Sept. 20, 2021. (Paris Galarza/Golden Gate Express)

The temperatures lately have been in the high 80s, which caused some SF State students on campus to find shade to weather out the heat, or enjoy the last bit of sunshine.

“Temperatures will be warmer this afternoon compared to the highs we saw yesterday. Coastal areas will be seeing warmer temps than usual today,” said the National Weather Service Bay Area via Twitter.

Paris Galarza, Staff Photographer

