The last days of summer are headed to the Bay Area with temperature reaching the 80s and 100s in the afternoon on Tuesday
September 21, 2021
The temperatures lately have been in the high 80s, which caused some SF State students on campus to find shade to weather out the heat, or enjoy the last bit of sunshine.
“Temperatures will be warmer this afternoon compared to the highs we saw yesterday. Coastal areas will be seeing warmer temps than usual today,” said the National Weather Service Bay Area via Twitter.
