(George Morin/Xpress) protest_morin_004 SF State student Sam Hyde holds a poster of Donald Trump as another student yells at him in front of the Cesar Chavez Student Center after Trump was elected President of the United States on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (George Morin/Xpress)

A crowd of around 200 students took to the streets in protest of President Elect Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton on Tuesday night.

“Fuck Donald Trump,” and “The people united will never be divided,” were among the chants heard from the group, heading to 19th Avenue from the University.

After a controversial and unconventional campaign, Donald Trump was unexpectedly elected as the 45th president of the United States, securing 288 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 215 by the time of publication.

On Jan. 20, 2017, all of the promises that Trump made throughout his campaign, from building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to deporting Muslims, will be one step closer to becoming a reality.

“Everyone is shocked,” said Brian May, vice president of SF State’s Republican Student Union. “The club is super happy. This is doing what’s best for the country — to become a powerhouse again.”

He said the club plans to march down to Malcolm X Plaza with its members after Trump’s acceptance speech.

Trump gained momentum Tuesday night after winning the swing states of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina.

Vice President Elect Mike Pence introduced Trump saying, “This is a historic night. The American people have spoken and the American people have elected their new champion.”

Trump took the stage, thanking his family, supporters and campaign.

“As I’ve said from the beginning, ours was not a campaign but rather an incredible and great movement made up of millions of hard working men and women who love their country and want a better brighter future for themselves and for their family,” Trump said.

Clinton conceded the election, calling Trump late Tuesday night but declined to give a concession speech, according to her campaign chairman John Podesta as he addressed a crowd of supporters.

As Trump tweeted on election day: “TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the Dow Jones futures dropped 600 points, according to The New York Times.

The president elect’s promise to “make America great again” became his campaign slogan saying in his campaign kick-off: “Sadly, the American Dream is dead. But if I get elected President, I will bring it back bigger, better, and stronger than ever before, and we will make America great again.”

Montana Vince, an interior design major, didn’t understand the public support for Donald Trump in the face of all his scandals.

“I don’t understand how after all of the sexual assault scandals people still support him,” Vince said.

Trump, a businessman-turned-real-estate-mogul-turned-reality star, endured many controversies during his campaign including a video of him making light of sexual assault. In another instance, Trump called Mexican immigrants “rapists,” which lost Trump many business deals.

“There’s a sort of loss of trust in humanity seeing Trump actually pull through when we all thought that maybe Hillary could get it together and take this country forward,” apparel design and merchandise major Paulina Cardenas said. “Now with this election, it’s between a female and a male president. By having a male president taking the lead by a lot and see how the misogyny and the belief that men are suited for higher positions than women continues in our country.”