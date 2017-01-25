Lady and the Trump

Greedy fat cats in wool suits and leather shoes seek to steal a woman’s freedom and claim it’s not her right to choose. No matter who or what you pray to, a man has no business telling a woman what to do with her body. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion …” Amendment I: The Constitution of the United States.

Monday, one day after the largest women’s march in history, and coincidentally one day after the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, pussy grabber Donald Trump — in a room full of over-privileged wealthy white men — signed a bill countering former President Barrack Obama’s international abortion policy.

As reported by CNN and BBC News, the tangerine tyrant’s executive action bans federal funding internationally to overseas organizations that not only perform abortions, but even if they simply distribute abortion information.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Vice President Mike Pence, the newly appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price and the mango Mussolini himself can’t wait to dismantle the media and do away with free speech altogether. First on the agenda for this funky fecal foursome, however, is to snatch women’s access to reproductive health care, overturn Roe v. Wade, and forcibly thrust the church all up into the state — and 25 of the 50 U.S. states are totally into it.

According to a recent 50-state report from the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League, “no state achieved a rating of ‘total access’ to reproductive health care, and access is ‘severely restricted’ in 26 states.” NARAL found 26 states passed more than 55 “anti-choice” laws in 2016, which were mostly bans on abortions, bans on abortion counseling and restrictions on research. The report also found “anti-choice” governors from 25 states, and (not so shockingly) Mississippi, Louisiana, and North and South Dakota have “trigger” bans in place, which will criminalize abortions if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned.

NARAL Pro-Choice America issued a press release January 17 where president of the nonprofit activist group, Ilyse Hogue, is quoted claiming 7-in-10 Americans think abortions should be legal, and declaring women’s “reproductive freedoms” and health care rights are in serious danger under the current administration. And I agree. It appears the GOP is strangling a woman’s right to choose, and the first amendment is now dancing with some fetus loving deity.

This is not the first time the bill known as the Mexico City Policy has been signed into law. Former President Ronald Reagan, best known for his role in the 1951 film “Bedtime for Bonzo,” introduced the bill in 1984 — only to have it repealed by former President Bill Clinton, then later it was re-enacted by former President George Bush, then retracted by former President Barrack Obama, and now the cantaloupe Caligula is reinstating the anti-choice policy once again. Gee-wiz…

Planned Parenthood is a nonprofit, global organization that provides more services than just performing abortions. They perform breast cancer screenings, treat cervical cancer, provide birth control and treat menopause symptoms just to name a few. They even provide health services for men like diagnosing and treating testicular cancer and male infertility, among other things.

Any attempt to defund an organization like Planned Parenthood is nothing more than a misogynistic attack on women and their right to reproductive freedom. Now kindly please keep your religion on a leash and out of my government.