Protests break out at UC Berkeley in response to Milo Yiannopoulos appearance

A demonstration to keep controversial “alt-right” speaker and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking at the University of California, Berkeley has turned into an impromptu march.

Campus police called off the event and issued a dispersal order shortly after 6 p.m., about an hour before Yiannopoulos was scheduled to appear. Demonstrators launched fireworks at the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union building where police stood guard while releasing tear gas, pepper spray, percussive grenades, rubber bullets and at one point set a mobile floodlight ablaze.

Protesters chanted, “No Trump. No KKK. No fascist USA” before marching down Bancroft toward downtown Berkeley.