Furry friends bring comfort to SF State students

SF State students can find relief from homework, exams and studying right on campus every other week with some help from furry friends.

Therapy Dog Tuesdays, hosted by SF State’s Health Promotion and Wellness (HPW) unit from the University’s Student Affairs & Enrollment Management, is an event that takes place every first and third Tuesday of the month.

“HPW looks into creating programs and policies to better the health of SF State students,” said Aimee Williams, the lead health educator of Health Promotion and Wellness.

The unit works with organizations such as the SPCA to find therapy animals for SF State students to interact with during the events.

To learn more about the dates and times for future Therapy Dog Tuesday events visit the unit’s Therapy Animals page for more information.