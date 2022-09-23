SF State alumnus Sean Thompson plays his guitar for the crowd at The Depot in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Sept. 22, 2022. (Aiden Brady / Golden Gate Xpress) (Aiden Brady)
SF State alumnus Sean Thompson plays his guitar for the crowd at The Depot in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Sept. 22, 2022. (Aiden Brady / Golden Gate Xpress)

Aiden Brady

3 local music acts rock The Depot

Three different music acts took the stage on Thursday night for a night of dance and cheers with the crowd.

Aiden Brady, Staff Reporter

September 23, 2022

When Rosemother took the stage at The Depot Thursday night, the crowd was quiet and timid. But by the time their first song concluded, the room of nearly 50 people were swaying their heads, tapping their feet and offering a raucous applause.

“I feel like we feed off the crowd a lot,” said lead singer and guitarist Haley Junker. “If they’re in a really hyped energy, we’re gonna be playing more hyped and if they’re more relaxed, we’re gonna be playing more relaxed.” 

While Junker harmonized on stage with fellow band member Courtney Reeves, several people began to erupt with shouts of encouragement for the dream pop band. A few attendees pulled out their phones and waved their flashlights in the air like they were lighters.

The venue, located on the lower level of the Cesar Chavez Student Center, is on the smaller side, comfortably fitting a capacity of under 100 patrons. The music can be heard from The Pub, which is just around the corner.  

Rosemother was just the first act to perform at The Depot that night. The venue also hosted performances by SF State alumnus Sean Thompson and JBJ Productions. 

According to manager of The Depot Kian Schureman, these concerts have created an opportunity for students to get involved in the local music scene.

“If I’m a student, and I’m coming to one of these shows, and I wanted to do other stuff, and I wanted to find a way to get more involved with SF’s local music scene, these are the perfect bands to do it with,” Schureman said. 

Thompson, the second performer of the night, was not originally slated for the show. The band Uncle Chris was supposed to be in this spot; however, its lead singer contracted COVID-19 days before the performance. 

Despite not having much time to prepare, Thompson stunned the crowd with a range of guitar solos, garnering rowdy cheers before he could even finish.

The final act of the night was JBJ Productions, a band who kept the crowd on their toes by utilizing a plethora of genres. Over the course of a single song, they seamlessly shifted between sounds of rock, jazz fusion, pop and mambo. Many of the songs they performed were unique renditions of popular movie tracks, including a medley of “All Star” and “Accidentally in Love” from the “Shrek” franchise. 

The performance even incited an impassioned sing-along from the crowd.

Although the audience grooved from the comfort of their seats for most of the night, a number of people hit the dance floor when JBJ Productions took the stage. The crowd gathered around lead singer and keyboardist Jace Floyd, who was stationed at a piano in front of the stage. The movement of the crowd became wilder as each song reached its crescendo, the members of the band banging or strumming their instruments with an unbridled fervor. 

“I’m feeling the vibes mad heavy,” said concert attendee Nelson Menjivar. “We’re fucking with the vibes.”

According to Schureman, these shows are part of an ongoing concert series at The Depot, which seeks to promote as many genres as possible. There are tentative plans to name the series, as well as to host a larger event toward the end of the school year.

“We want to have all these various kinds of genres,” Schureman said. “We don’t want to stick with one genre for show because it’s just more interesting. It’s cool.”

The Depot hosts concerts during the second and fourth weeks of every month. More information about what bands will be performing can be found on the Associated Students website.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Aiden Brady
Aiden Brady, Staff Reporter
Aiden Brady (he/him) is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in English literature. He was born in San Diego, California and currently lives in San Francisco. During his free time, he enjoys finding new music, attending concerts and watching sports.

A&E

An attendee sits down to watch one of the video displays at the Fine Arts Gallery during the “Beyond Binary” opening ceremony on Sept. 17. The piece, titled “Fast Twitch // Slow Twitch,” was made by the artist Cassils in 2011. (Aiden Brady / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s “Beyond Binary” exhibit celebrates trans and gender-nonconforming artists
SF State Latinx Film Club President Daniel Tinajero, member Rachel Flores and Vice President Alan Gómez (left to right) spend time between classes at the Latinx Student Center on Aug. 29. (Tatyana Ekmekjian / Golden Gate Xpress)
Members of the Latinx Film Club push for Latino voices in media and on campus
Mohammed Suleman, manager of Crave’s Birdhouse, prepares a fried chicken sandwich called “The Batman” which contains a fried chicken cutlet, barbecue sauce and ranch along with lettuce and tomatoes. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Restaurants are making their comeback on campus. Here’s what reopened this semester
Comedian Frankie Marcos does a Forest Whitaker impression during his standup routine at The Depot in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Sept. 1. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
3 LA based comedians performed live at The Depot for the first show of the semester
Christian Tumalan, Aaron Germain and Brian Andres (left to right) perform at the Chinatown Music Festival at Portsmouth Square on Aug. 27. The trio played genres including Latin and Afro-Cuban jazz during the event. (Aiden Brady / Golden Gate Xpress)
Chinatown celebrates 13th annual music festival

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.