Menu
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

SF State Annex I

Daniela Perez, Staff Reporter

November 8, 2022

Morgan+Jones+and+her+dog%2C+Twig%2C+vote+in+Annex+I+on+SF+States+campus+on+Nov.+8%2C+2022.+%28Juliana+Yamada+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29

Juliana Yamada

Morgan Jones and her dog, Twig, vote in Annex I on SF State’s campus on Nov. 8, 2022. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress)

According to Poll Clerks at SF State’s Annex I building, most of the voters that arrived cast provisional ballots, due to students not re-registering to vote in the Bay Area’s congressional districts. 

“We are far off campus, people have to work to get here but if you want to vote, you will make the effort to get here,” said Rylie Velez, an SF State sophomore who’s volunteering as a poll clerk. 

People leave the polls at Annex I on SF State’s campus on Nov. 8, 2022. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress) (Juliana Yamada)

Many of the people arriving were students and first-time voters looking to participate. 

“Students that move away or have a different mailing address didn’t register to vote but still want to vote can with a provisional ballot,” said Andrea Soto, an SF State sophomore who’s volunteering as a poll clerk. 

Provisional ballots are still counted, but only after election officials verify the person submitting is registered to vote and hasn’t double-voted. Only 15 in-person ballots were recorded by 1 p.m Tuesday.

Annex I is located behind the Lot 20 parking structure, and many students circulated the building amid light rain showers. 

“I think [the location] is great, it is on campus a lot of students can vote, but also not a lot of people know about this on campus,” said SF State student Kenneth McKnight. “A lot of my friends did not know about this.” 

SF State shuttle service was provided to and from Annex I, but only upon student request. 

“I am not sure if voting back home or voting out here is the same, we may be voting on different issues and voting for different people but I think just taking the chance wherever you are to vote is important,” said Delmar Lule, a student shuttle driver.

Voters cast their ballots in Annex I on SF State’s campus on Nov. 8, 2022. Turnout was low, with voters coming in waves. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress) (Juliana Yamada)

Reproductive rights are a popular topic on the ballot and many voters felt uneasy about the impending results. 

Voter Morgan Jones expressed her concerns about reproductive rights and what she was most hopeful for today.

“For our future, I have a kid and I am pregnant and I just don’t want anyone’s rights taken away,” Jones said with tears in her eyes as she walked out of Annex I. 

Despite the voter turnout, Diaz was hopeful more students would come later in the day.

“Voter suppression, sometimes that happens and intimidation can happen on voting day,” Diaz said. “I hope none of that really happens and everyone is able to get out and voice their opinions.”

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Daniela Perez
Daniela Perez, Staff Reporter
Daniela Perez (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Express. She is majoring in journalism and minoring in criminal justice. She was born and raised in Santa Clarita, California but currently lives in the East Bay. During her free time, she visits the city, watches the sunset and tries new foods.
Photo of Juliana Yamada
Juliana Yamada, Visuals Editor
Juliana Yamada (she/her) is a Japanese American photojournalist with a passion for storytelling through her photos of underrepresented communities, as well as life in San Francisco. Juliana loves that journalism can help others learn more about each other, and she hopes to further that through her photos. In her free time, you can find Juliana at the thrift store, trying new restaurants or taking care of her many houseplants.

Election 2022

SF State Political Science professor Jason McDaniel talks to students during an department-held Election Night watch party in the Humanities Building on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Political science department hosts midterm election watch party
Geri Vahey (left) and Phil Vahey (center) speak with poll worker Kevin Ortiz (right) about dropping off their mail-in ballots at the Visual Arts Building in City College of San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Jesus Arriaga for Golden Gate Xpress)
CCSF Visual Arts Building
Edith Jones and Sonia Lewis gather election materials for a voter inside the Park Merced polling place on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Park Merced
Poll workers Karen Law (left) and Rylie Velez (right) speak while voters cast their ballots in Annex I on SF States campus on Nov. 8, 2022. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress)
‘Voting is like breathing, you have to do it!’ San Francisco voters turn out to cast their ballots
San Francisco voters walk into the Lakeshore Elementary School polling location to cast their ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Lakeshore Elementary School

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *