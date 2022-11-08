San Francisco voters walk into the Lakeshore Elementary School polling location to cast their ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)

Though the rain poured down, San Francisco voters donned raincoats and headed over to their local polling stations on Tuesday.

Seven ballot initiatives are up for vote, including Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights in California’s Constitution, and Proposition 26, which would permit sports betting at the state’s four horse racetracks and tribal casinos.

“I’ve been voting ever since I was 18, and I’m 51 now,” said San Francisco resident Martin Cabrera. “Voting is like breathing, you have to do it! If not, you really can’t complain, can you?”

A polling station was established at Lakeshore Elementary School to serve local residents and community members near Lake Merced.

“I am very excited to be voting this term because there are a lot of really important things on the ballot,” said San Francisco resident Veronica Lee. “I am surprised if people do not come out and vote because this affects all of us.”

This election will also determine who will fill California’s governing offices, including the governor, attorney general and state controller.

“Voting is one of the most important rights that we have as Americans,” said San Francisco resident Catherine Reed. “My husband voted on the very first day and we got our millennial children, kicking and screaming to the polls to vote.”

There are two major housing initiatives on the ballot: Proposition D, supported by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, which would expedite the approval process for qualifying housing projects that are 100% affordable, and Proposition E, supported by Supervisor Shamann Walton, but with some differences from Proposition D.

“This election is super important, and so many people are talking about it,” said first-year SF State student Odera Nwosu. “People around me seem much more politically aware and wanting to vote. It’s been so good to see.”

The San Francisco district attorney race will determine who succeeds Chesa Boudin after he was recalled in early June.

“I’m very fortunate I can take advantage of being able to vote,” said San Francisco resident Kenneth Hopkins. “I understand why people don’t vote, you know, feeling like their vote doesn’t mean much. But it really does, and we need it, to hear everyone’s voice.”

San Francisco voter Brian Jones said his mom calls him every election day to make sure he casts his ballot.

“And what she doesn’t know is I would do it anyways, no matter what,” he said.