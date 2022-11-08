Menu
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Lakeshore Elementary School

David Blakeley, Staff Reporter

November 8, 2022

San+Francisco+voters+walk+into+the+Lakeshore+Elementary+School+polling+location+to+cast+their+ballot+on+Nov.+8%2C+2022.+%28Miguel+Francesco+Carrion+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29+

Miguel Francesco Carrion

San Francisco voters walk into the Lakeshore Elementary School polling location to cast their ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)

Though the rain poured down, San Francisco voters donned raincoats and headed over to their local polling stations on Tuesday.

Seven ballot initiatives are up for vote, including Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights in California’s Constitution, and Proposition 26, which would permit sports betting at the state’s four horse racetracks and tribal casinos.

“I’ve been voting ever since I was 18, and I’m 51 now,” said San Francisco resident Martin Cabrera. “Voting is like breathing, you have to do it! If not, you really can’t complain, can you?”

A polling station was established at Lakeshore Elementary School to serve local residents and community members near Lake Merced.

“I am very excited to be voting this term because there are a lot of really important things on the ballot,” said San Francisco resident Veronica Lee. “I am surprised if people do not come out and vote because this affects all of us.”

This election will also determine who will fill California’s governing offices, including the governor, attorney general and state controller.

“Voting is one of the most important rights that we have as Americans,” said San Francisco resident Catherine Reed. “My husband voted on the very first day and we got our millennial children, kicking and screaming to the polls to vote.”

There are two major housing initiatives on the ballot: Proposition D, supported by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, which would expedite the approval process for qualifying housing projects that are 100% affordable, and Proposition E, supported by Supervisor Shamann Walton, but with some differences from Proposition D.

“This election is super important, and so many people are talking about it,” said first-year SF State student Odera Nwosu. “People around me seem much more politically aware and wanting to vote. It’s been so good to see.”

The San Francisco district attorney race will determine who succeeds Chesa Boudin after he was recalled in early June.

“I’m very fortunate I can take advantage of being able to vote,” said San Francisco resident Kenneth Hopkins. “I understand why people don’t vote, you know, feeling like their vote doesn’t mean much. But it really does, and we need it, to hear everyone’s voice.”

San Francisco voter Brian Jones said his mom calls him every election day to make sure he casts his ballot. 

“And what she doesn’t know is I would do it anyways, no matter what,” he said.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of David Blakeley
David Blakeley, Staff Reporter
David Blakeley (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in labor studies. He was born in Orange County, California and has lived in San Francisco since 2013. David enjoys crime novels, drawing, skateboarding and screenwriting.
Photo of Miguel Francesco Carrion
Miguel Francesco Carrion, Staff Photographer
Miguel Carrion (he/him) is a fifth-year photojournalism major and Asian American studies minor at SF State. While he claims to be a country-singing, Bronco riding cowboy in some other version of the multiverse, he is currently serving as a photographer for the Golden Gate Xpress and Xpress Magazine. Outside of school, he works as a freelance photographer and videographer, and his work has appeared on BBC North America, The Philippine Daily Inquirer, Positively Filipino Magazine and The Filipino Channel. When not working, you can find him at The Pub or in the back of his friends’ cars belting Zach Bryan lyrics out of tune.

Election 2022

SF State Political Science professor Jason McDaniel talks to students during an department-held Election Night watch party in the Humanities Building on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Political science department hosts midterm election watch party
Geri Vahey (left) and Phil Vahey (center) speak with poll worker Kevin Ortiz (right) about dropping off their mail-in ballots at the Visual Arts Building in City College of San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Jesus Arriaga for Golden Gate Xpress)
CCSF Visual Arts Building
Edith Jones and Sonia Lewis gather election materials for a voter inside the Park Merced polling place on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Park Merced
Poll workers Karen Law (left) and Rylie Velez (right) speak while voters cast their ballots in Annex I on SF States campus on Nov. 8, 2022. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress)
‘Voting is like breathing, you have to do it!’ San Francisco voters turn out to cast their ballots
Morgan Jones and her dog, Twig, vote in Annex I on SF States campus on Nov. 8, 2022. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State Annex I

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *