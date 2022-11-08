Menu
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Park Merced

Daniela Perez, Staff Reporter

November 8, 2022

Edith+Jones+and+Sonia+Lewis+gather+election+materials+for+a+voter+inside+the+Park+Merced+polling+place+on+Nov.+8%2C+2022.+%28Miguel+Francesco+Carrion+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29+

Miguel Francesco Carrion

Edith Jones and Sonia Lewis gather election materials for a voter inside the Park Merced polling place on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)

Several voters at 350 Arballo Drive were upset and surprised that the Gonzalez Drive voting poll moved locations, but they were still able to submit their ballots. 

Resident Chris F. walked in the rain without an umbrella and took his vote to Gonzalez Drive. 

“I am annoyed that they moved the voting booth, [it] served everybody that lived there, and I had a hard time trying to find this on a wet soggy day like this.” He said. “It is not too fun having to hike a long distance.” 

Arballo Drive had four poll workers waiting inside for voters. Most of the voters in the early morning were senior citizens that came in groups.

Edith Jones is a voting clerk at the Gonzalez location who volunteered to encourage citizen engagement. 

“We only had maybe six people that have actually voted and maybe 10 that have dropped off their ballot — it is really slow today,” Jones said. “Hopefully it is going to pick up.”

The voting clerks inside the building guided citizens to sign the back of their ballot before dropping it into the ballot box.

Voters had a mixed reaction, some preferring a political party over another but overall, voter participation was strongly encouraged.

MC_Campus_DaviesCortesBlakeleyPerez_polls-09
Gallery|4 Photos
Miguel Francesco Carrion
A voter drops off their ballot into the absentee ballot box inside of the Park Merced polling location on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Daniela Perez
Daniela Perez, Staff Reporter
Daniela Perez (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Express. She is majoring in journalism and minoring in criminal justice. She was born and raised in Santa Clarita, California but currently lives in the East Bay. During her free time, she visits the city, watches the sunset and tries new foods.

Election 2022

SF State Political Science professor Jason McDaniel talks to students during an department-held Election Night watch party in the Humanities Building on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Political science department hosts midterm election watch party
Geri Vahey (left) and Phil Vahey (center) speak with poll worker Kevin Ortiz (right) about dropping off their mail-in ballots at the Visual Arts Building in City College of San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Jesus Arriaga for Golden Gate Xpress)
CCSF Visual Arts Building
Poll workers Karen Law (left) and Rylie Velez (right) speak while voters cast their ballots in Annex I on SF States campus on Nov. 8, 2022. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress)
‘Voting is like breathing, you have to do it!’ San Francisco voters turn out to cast their ballots
Morgan Jones and her dog, Twig, vote in Annex I on SF States campus on Nov. 8, 2022. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State Annex I
San Francisco voters walk into the Lakeshore Elementary School polling location to cast their ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Lakeshore Elementary School

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *