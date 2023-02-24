SF State’s Farmers Market’s return projected for mid-March

The Farmers Market has been postponed since Fall 2022 and is now in the works to return in mid-March, but Associated Students are waiting to hear back from invited vendors.

“We are just in the process of getting the vendors, getting the documents and the new marketing. So it is a long process and we are still in that process,” said Devanshi Pathak, the farmers market student coordinator. “The last farmers market we had was before the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Before the pandemic, the farmers market ran every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the Humanities Building. Officials announced the farmers market’s return last semester, but it never actually made an appearance. Now officials announce its return yet again.

“It was a huge success and we are hoping to bring that back starting with a few vendors in the beginning,” Pathak said. “We have around four to five vendors. We do have a list of more but are still waiting on their response to connect.”

The current vendors who agreed to return are Cabalen Sweet & Savory, Kunugi Noodle, Menlo Honey, Medina Berry Farms and Daisy Refillery.

“We promote healthy foods and fresh produce,” Pathak said. “There’s going to be fruits, berries, pastries, kettle corn and fresh honey.

Dirk Kiehne, owner of Menlo Honey, plans to sell fresh honey, beeswax candles, and possibly hand and body creams at the event.

“I’m retired so it kinda gives me a fun way to socialize and interact with people and not only my bees,” Kiehne said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new customers and seeing the other vendors again. Hopefully they’ve survived the pandemic.”

Menlo Honey will only participate in the Farmer’s Market twice a month, at the beginning of the month and two weeks later.

“I will be at both the markets in March on the 16th and the 30th,” Kiehne said. “Because people don’t usually need honey every week. So I come every two weeks, that works out pretty good for me and everybody.”

Associated Students didn’t confirm that the return date was March 16 but Menlo Honey was asking to make an appearance on those dates. The goal of the Farmer’s Market is to provide students on campus with healthier food options. In the future, Associated Students hope to have around 10 to 12 vendors at each event.

“The Farmer’s Market is in addition to other food assistance programs that Associated Students has,” said Steven Lee, Director of Government and Community Relations. “We are working to build our relationship with the University’s Food+Shelter+Success office and its new Director, Christopher Lujan in order to make sure State and University funding is used efficiently and toward student basic needs, as defined by students.”