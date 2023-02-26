A partially empty pool sits in the closed aquatics area at Mashouf Wellness Center at SF State on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Benjamin Fanjoy / Golden Gate Xpress) (Benjamin Fanjoy)
A partially empty pool sits in the closed aquatics area at Mashouf Wellness Center at SF State on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Benjamin Fanjoy / Golden Gate Xpress)

Benjamin Fanjoy

Questions around the Mashouf Wellness Center Pool continue as no date set for re-opening

The pool has been closed since May of last year with multiple delayed re-openings.

Arman Archouniani, Staff Reporter

February 26, 2023

The mystery of the Mashouf Wellness Center Pool closure continues, as students haven’t been able to utilize the pool since it closed in May of 2022. Despite multiple postponements of the pool’s reopening, there remains no set date for the pool’s reopening.

Students wondering what has been going on with the pool have started to raise concerns over the situation.

“Ever since I came here, it has always been closed,” said SF State student Jared Playda. “I never really thought about the swimming pool as much, but now that I think about it, most of my friends like to swim. They actually joined teams in high school and now they came over here and it has been closed.” 

The delay of the pool opening has still not been yet determined but it seems that there is no straight answer from those in charge of the facility, according to Mashouf employees. 

“I have been wondering why but I had never really asked –––I just think that it’s kind of strange,” Playda said. “I heard that in seasons before it would be open but I always go to the gym and it is always closed. I wonder if it’s a team thing or an open gym thing but really I just do not know to be honest with you.”

SF State’s Mashouf Wellness Center’s pool sits unattended as a constant stream of water works to remove a heavy layer of grime on Sept. 27, 2022. The pool has been closed the entirety of the academic school year and is still unavailable to students as of Feb. 26, 2023. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress) (Joshua Carter)

The Mashouf Wellness Center pool opened in 2017, with the intent of being a place where students can interact with one another and get away from the academic side of life. 

“Yes, I would swim at the pool, me and my girlfriend wanted to go. I talked about it with her –– we like to race,” said Playda. “She knows how to swim, she is actually a swimmer, you know it’s just kind of weird to me that it is closed.”

Employees at the gym also expressed their thoughts on the situation.

“I think it is very unfortunate that the pool is closed because it’s a very cool resource for students to utilize from a fitness aspect and health aspect,” said student employee Thor Skrindo. 

The gym is typically filled with people playing volleyball on one side of the court and basketball players on the other. Usually, several people can be seen rock climbing next to the pool. All students can see the sign saying the pool is closed.

“It is also a very social place as well because you are able to set up a volleyball net and play volleyball, and there is also a sauna which is very nice to use before swimming and after, so it is unfortunate,” said Skrindo.

For recent transfer students, the memory of an open and functioning pool is non-existent.

“I am a transfer student so I came in the beginning of this year and never had the opportunity to use it. I have just heard about all the things that we offered and it is unfortunate that we aren’t able to accommodate that,” said Mashouf student-employee Daniela Ibarra.

Students will most likely have to wait until the summer or fall semester to use the pool.

“They aren’t telling us anything specific,” said Ibarra. “We are hoping it’s gonna get done this semester, but more realistically probably not until the summer,” said Ibarra.

Campus Recreation Interim Director, Demont Oliver, was not available for comment.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Arman Archouniani
Arman Archouniani, Staff Reporter
Arman Archouniani is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in print/online journalism and minoring in BECA. He loves to write and talk about his favorite sports teams in the Bay Area such as the Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco Giants, and the San Francisco 49ers. He wrote for The Skyline View at Skyline College. Some of his hobbies include working out, playing sports such as basketball and soccer, and traveling. One day he hoped to get a sports journalism job at a major company which has been a dream of his since he was a kid.
Photo of Benjamin Fanjoy
Benjamin Fanjoy, Staff Photographer
Benjamin Fanjoy is a San Francisco-based photojournalist. Originally from Maryland, Benjamin moved to San Francisco in the summer of 2018 after completing his five-and-one-half year enlistment in the United States Coast Guard. He is currently studying Journalism (concentrating on Photojournalism) with a minor in Political Science at San Francisco State University. Benjamin has photographed social justice movements of historical relevance including Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate, Abolish ICE, the wildfires in Northern California, San Francisco's response to Covid-19, and the immigration surge at the Tijuana-San Ysidro Port of Entry in Mexico. Benjamin has worked with The Associated Press, Bloomberg, The San Francisco Chronicle, The San Francisco Standard, El Tecolote and Golden Gate Xpress.
Photo of Joshua Carter
Joshua Carter, Editor-in-Chief
Joshua Carter (he/him) is the editor-in-chief for Golden Gate Xpress. He transferred from CCSF as a creative writing major but quickly switched to photojournalism with a minor in geography once he landed at SF State. Joshua spent six years in the Navy, served as photo and nonfiction editor at Forum literary magazine, interned as an editorial intern at Alternative Press, and is striving to be a groundbreaking filmmaker and multimedia journalist. In his free time he listens to audiobooks, falls into wiki holes for hours, and performs with his punk band.

Campus

Jamila Ali (L) and Shanice Robinson (R) talk during the Chicken and Juice event at SF State’s Cesar Chavez Student Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2023. Robinson says it’s an event that allows Black faculty and staff to introduce themselves to students and be in a safe space amongst their community. (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress)
The annual chicken and juice celebration
A four student dorm is only occupied by two residents. Some on-campus housing units have vacant rooms. (Illustration by Alexis Alexander/ Golden Gate Xpress)
How does SF State address student housing insecurity?
An SF State student buys fresh organic juice from a vendor at the Associated Students, Inc. Farmers Market on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2016. (Lauren Saldana / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s Farmers Market’s return projected for mid-March
The front of SF State’s University Housing Office on Font Blvd. pictured on Feb. 21, 2023 in San Francisco, Calif. (Tatyana Ekmekjian/Golden Gate Xpress)
Housing raises costs for some on-campus dorms and lowers others
Abul Pitre, Professor and Chair of the Department of Africana Studies, poses for a portrait at SF State on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. According to Pitre, SF State’s Africana Studies department offers unique courses that are not available at many universities across the nation. (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress)
Florida’s block of College Board’s African American studies puts truthful recollection of Black history at risk

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *