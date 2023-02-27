The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is celebrating 20 years at SF State

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), which has existed since 2003, is a continuing education program that represents an active community of students ages 50 and older who believe in lifelong learning through classes and activities.

OLLI offers more than 100 six-week courses annually, and mini-courses such as Cinema: Sin and Sex on the Big Screen and Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving, taught by current and retired professors and other experts. At OLLI there are no exams or grades, and the readings are always optional.

With the support of the OSHER Foundation, which is dedicated to providing scholarships, adult educational needs, medical and art programs in the Bay Area, OLLI is able to maintain its programs availability to the local community.

Program Director Kathy Bruin says OLLI’s funding is provided in part by the Bernard Osher Foundation, volunteers and community members.

“OLLI is a completely entrepreneurial effort by SF State. In other words, we spend what we raise and receive no money from the University.” Bruin said. “We have a $1 million endowment from The Bernard Osher Foundation, held and managed by University Corporation at the University, so we receive 5% of that each year and all other funding comes from memberships and registration revenue for classes and then some fundraising,” she wrote via email.

For $55 per year, students can access online or in-person classes, language groups in Spanish, Italian or French, poetry writing, human evolution debate and a SF State ID card to access the pool and weight room.

“You take the classes that interest you with excellent instructors,” said Barbara Janney, a student for over 10 years.

According to Professor Linda Day, who is dedicated to teaching California architecture classes, “the students are enthusiastic, engaged and have life experiences.”

According to SF State President Lynn Mahoney earning a college degree marks only the beginning of a lifelong commitment to educational, intellectual and personal growth.

“SF State looks forward to the next 20 years of OLLI and hopes that our alumni, present and future, will take advantage of this incredible lifelong learning opportunity,” Mahoney said in an email.

For more information on volunteering and donation opportunities, visit the organization’s website. Their new facilities are located at 160 Spear Street.