Karen Star speaks to a participant of the International Women’s Day rally in San Francisco, Calif., on March 8, 2023. “It’s women’s day. I knew I had to be here,” she said. (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress) (Gina Castro)
Karen Star speaks to a participant of the International Women’s Day rally in San Francisco, Calif., on March 8, 2023. “It’s women’s day. I knew I had to be here,” she said. (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress)

Gina Castro

International Women’s Day March turns into rally

The Revolution Club planned a march at the 24th Street Mission BART Station for International Women’s Day, but held a small-but-mighty rally out of concerns for accessibility instead.

D'Angelo Hernandez-Fulks, Staff Reporter

March 9, 2023

David Santos, a leading member of the Bay Area chapter of the Revolution Club, shouted into a microphone, “We need to unleash the theory of women as a mighty force for revolution,” and “capitalism and patriarchy, you can’t end one without ending the other.” Supporters of the Revolution Club filled the plaza. 

The Revolution Club led a march for International Women’s Day at the 24th Street Mission BART station on Wednesday afternoon. 

“We want to unleash women to speak out and to voice their anger and their outrage against this [system and government] and to get organized for a real revolution,” Santos said about the goal of this march. 

Miriam Rivera speaks to participants of the International Women’s Day rally in San Francisco, Calif., on March 8, 2023. Rivera joined Revolution Club Bay Area, the group that organized the rally, two months ago. (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress)

During the protest, Revolution Club member Miriam Rivera, who joined the group two months ago, said the march was a way to uplift women on International Women’s Day, and help the group vocalize their goals and values.

“To lift each other and not diminish their voices,” River said. “We are heard, but there are people that don’t listen and devalue us as women that we are.”

Adriana Washington, a fourth-year Women and Gender Studies major and a member of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, came to show her support for the movement. 

“I feel really strongly about having access to abortions and to have that be taken away,” Washington said. 

 

Washington has been helping out the Revolution Club since last May after she read about the group on a protest flier. Hoping to gain more support from SF State students, the Revolution Club canvassed on campus with fliers for the march. 

“We handed out almost every flier yesterday, so hopefully more Gators show up,” Washington said. 

With a small turnout of mostly older supporters, the plan for the march was canceled and the protest concluded at 1:30 p.m. Roughly 50 people attended the protest. 

The Revolution Club’s next protest will take place on Saturday, March 11 in Los Angeles.

“It will be a very open march specifically to give recognition to everything that is happening around us,” Rivera said.

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Martha Hubert holds up a sign in San Francisco, Calif., on March 8, 2023. When asked why she attended the International Women’s Day rally, Hubert said “I am here in defense of the lives of women. I’m so angry. It seems like it’s getting worse.” (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress)

    Gina Castro

    International+Womens+Day+March+turns+into+rally

  • Art is displayed outside of the 24th St. Mission BART station in San Francisco, Calif., on March 8, 2023. Revolution Club Bay Area organized the rally for International Women’s Day. (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress)

    GIna Castro

    International+Womens+Day+March+turns+into+rally
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of D
D'Angelo Hernandez-Fulks, Staff Reporter
D’Angelo Hernandez (he/him) is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in Philosophy. He was born in Castro Valley and still lives in the Bay Area. He previously worked on the Spectator for Chabot community college. When not reporting he likes to participate in photography, playing guitar and streaming games on Twitch. The game he is currently subjecting himself to on stream is Escape from Tarkov, an extraction-shooter made by a Russian development team Battlestate Games.
Photo of Gina Castro
Gina Castro, Staff Photographer
Gina Castro (she/her) is a staff photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a Mexican-American photojournalism major and Africana studies minor. She was born in San Francisco and still resides in the Bay Area. Her passions are concert photography, portraiture and creative projects. She hopes to have her own studio one day. When she isn't taking pictures, Gina enjoys finding new spots to chill with her dogs Kuma and Zuko, traveling, listening to music and trying new food.
Photo of Gina Castro
Gina Castro, Staff Photographer
Gina Castro (she/her) is a staff photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a Mexican-American photojournalism major and Africana studies minor. She was born in San Francisco and still resides in the Bay Area. Her passions are concert photography, portraiture and creative projects. She hopes to have her own studio one day. When she isn't taking pictures, Gina enjoys finding new spots to chill with her dogs Kuma and Zuko, traveling, listening to music and trying new food.

City

Messages mentioning Taco Tuesday and Nick’s Crispy Tacos from the “SFSU Fall 2022” WhatsApp group written by exchange students. Background photo of Coronas courtesy of Lya Zhang. (Andrea Gallego Rodriguez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
The closure of Nick’s Crispy Tacos leaves exchange students without their “international village”
Skye Nelson, membership development officer of the Black Student Union, speaks to participants of the “No Justice, No Peace” protest at the Malcolm X Mural in front of SF State’s Cesar Chavez Student Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Nichols is one of the two organizers of the protest. (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress)
Protesters march to Daly City City Hall in honor of Tyre Nichols
An illustration of an executive desk with a nameplate reading CSU Chancellor along with a chair riddled with question marks in front of a background with the colors of different universities in the CSU system. (Adriana Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
CSU to host open forum for chancellor search at SF State
A coast guard patrol helicopter flies overhead near Sharp Beach in Pacifica, Calif. on Jan. 19, 2023. The helicopter has been looking for an SF State student who went missing around 10:30 and was still searching as of 6 p.m. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)
BREAKING: SF State student missing off the coast of Pacifica
“LOOK” is written with an arrow pointing to peepholes in bathroom stalls of SF State’s Humanities Building on Oct. 19, 2022. Additional writing on the stall reads “TAP 4 BJ” and “ASIAN BTM.” (Myron Caringal / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State bathrooms: a public setting for private encounters

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *