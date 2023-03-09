International Women’s Day March turns into rally

David Santos, a leading member of the Bay Area chapter of the Revolution Club, shouted into a microphone, “We need to unleash the theory of women as a mighty force for revolution,” and “capitalism and patriarchy, you can’t end one without ending the other.” Supporters of the Revolution Club filled the plaza.

The Revolution Club led a march for International Women’s Day at the 24th Street Mission BART station on Wednesday afternoon.

“We want to unleash women to speak out and to voice their anger and their outrage against this [system and government] and to get organized for a real revolution,” Santos said about the goal of this march.

During the protest, Revolution Club member Miriam Rivera, who joined the group two months ago, said the march was a way to uplift women on International Women’s Day, and help the group vocalize their goals and values.

“To lift each other and not diminish their voices,” River said. “We are heard, but there are people that don’t listen and devalue us as women that we are.”

Adriana Washington, a fourth-year Women and Gender Studies major and a member of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, came to show her support for the movement.

“I feel really strongly about having access to abortions and to have that be taken away,” Washington said.

Washington has been helping out the Revolution Club since last May after she read about the group on a protest flier. Hoping to gain more support from SF State students, the Revolution Club canvassed on campus with fliers for the march.

“We handed out almost every flier yesterday, so hopefully more Gators show up,” Washington said.

With a small turnout of mostly older supporters, the plan for the march was canceled and the protest concluded at 1:30 p.m. Roughly 50 people attended the protest.

The Revolution Club’s next protest will take place on Saturday, March 11 in Los Angeles.

“It will be a very open march specifically to give recognition to everything that is happening around us,” Rivera said.