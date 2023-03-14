Tree+falls+on+campus+maintenance+vehicle+as+it+attends+other+fallen+tree

A campus maintenance vehicle was hit by a tree as it provided services to a previously fallen tree outside of Thornton Hall. According to Kent Bravo, SF State media relations specialist, no one was inside the truck when the second tree fell and there were no injuries related to it.

According to the National Weather Service, SF State surrounding areas are experiencing wind speed of 48 mph. The agency placed the area under hazardous weather conditions and a high wind warning until 11 p.m. today.

The Office of Emergency Services sent a campus-wide statement asking the community to “exercise increased caution while traveling” and to stay away from closed-off areas.

Associate Professor of Climate Science Alexander Stine was out on the scene with his research group collecting specimens.

“We heard a tree was down and we grabbed our bores and we came down,” Stine said.

Stiner’s students were able to identify the tree as a Monterey Cypress of less than 100 years old.

Last month, a Monterey pine fell on the Fine Arts building, leaving no damage to the facilities or injuries to personnel.

According to Geography & Environment lecturer faculty, Quentin Clark and Kurt Menning, the probability of the recent tree falls are related to the huge amount of water on the soil.

“Trees blown over (windthrow) are common in winter when soils are really wet,” Menning said in an email. “This is common with supersaturated soils because they weaken, structurally, and the roots are unable to hold the tree upright.”