Menu
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
Latin+America+is+a+musically+rich+region+where+one+can+find+many+different+styles+of+music+including+punk%2C+metal+and+psychedelia%2C+and+folk.+%28Illustration+by+Joshua+Carter+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29

Joshua Carter

Latin America is a musically rich region where one can find many different styles of music including punk, metal and psychedelia, and folk. (Illustration by Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)

Celebrate Latin American women with our second biweekly playlist

The second edition of Golden Gate Xpress’ Latin American playlist celebrates Women’s Month by curating female-identifying only songs from the region. Punk, Folk and Cumbia to celebrate la mujer Latinoamericana.

Oscar Palma and Leticia Luna

March 17, 2023

Anacaona (Indian Chief and Poet from Haiti) 

From a very young age, I internalized that women in Latin America suffer from repression, violence and inequality. And yes, women in Latin America are subject to patriarchy, just like women in the United States. So, to speak more on women, here is Letícia Luna, managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. 

Leti here! 

When speaking about Latin women, it’s impossible not to acknowledge the resilience necessary to fight against a patriarchal society. Women are continuously breaking into all fields normally seen as reserved for men, creating and transforming their space in this world.

Oscar curated this playlist with regard for women who have broken stigmas using their music to fight. Happy Women’s Month. 

 

Anacaona (Cacique y Poetisa Haitiana) 

Desde una edad muy joven, empecé a internalizar que las mujeres en Latinoamérica sufren de represión, violencia, y desigualdad. Sí, es el caso, las mujeres en Latinoamérica son víctimas de un patriarcado que no solo afecta a esta región sino también a este país en el que vivimos. Para hablar más de este tema, aquí está Leticia Luna, Editora Ejecutiva de Golden Gate Xpress.

Aqui, Leticia:

Cuando se habla de la mujer Latinoamericana, es imposible no reconocer la fuerza y determinación necesarias para combatir el patriarcado de nuestra sociedad. Las mujeres continúan rompiendo barreras y se asientan en campos que normalmente han sido reservados para los hombres, de esta forma creando y transformando su espacio en este mundo.

Oscar compuso esta lista de canciones para honrar a todas esas mujeres que continúan rompiendo estigmas a través de su música. Feliz mes de la mujer.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Oscar Palma
Oscar Palma, Spanish Editor
Oscar Palma is the Spanish editor for Golden Gate Xpress; some of his interests are bicycles, vinyls, film, dive bars, Latin American literature and punk shows. He is interested in covering cycling, environment and underground shows, some of his work has previously appeared at El Tecolote and The Frisc.
Photo of Leticia Luna
Leticia Luna, Managing Editor
Leticia Luna (she/her) is the managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. Leti has been pursuing a career in journalism since her time at Laney College, where she was editor-in-chief of the college's student publication The Citizen. Connecting to people and giving them voices is what brought her to journalism. Leticia was an audience intern at the San Francisco Chronicle last summer before transferring to SF State. In her spare time, Leti can be found exploring the outdoors and hanging out with her friends.
Photo of Joshua Carter
Joshua Carter, Editor-in-Chief
Joshua Carter (he/him) is the editor-in-chief for Golden Gate Xpress. He transferred from CCSF as a creative writing major but quickly switched to photojournalism with a minor in geography once he landed at SF State. Joshua spent six years in the Navy, served as photo and nonfiction editor at Forum literary magazine, interned as an editorial intern at Alternative Press, and is striving to be a groundbreaking filmmaker and multimedia journalist. In his free time he listens to audiobooks, falls into wiki holes for hours, and performs with his punk band.

A&E

A headshot of Kailyn Dulay. (Photo courtesy of Kailyn Dulay)
SF State student, Kailyn Dulay makes her debut in Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winning short film
Director Rodrigo Reyes answers questions about his film Sansón and Me inside SF State’s Coppola Theater on March 15, 2023. (Michelle Ruano / Golden Gate Xpress)
“Sansón and Me” screening sparks conversation of immigration, mass incarceration and more
Ballet Folklorico Mexicano Instructor, Debra Chantal Avelar-Castaneda, teaches her students to use the Doble Vuelo skirt inside SF State’s Don Naser Gym room on Thursday March 9, 2023. (Leilani Xicotencatl/ Golden Gate Xpress)
First-generation Mexican American student creates first Ballet Folklórico Mexicano class at SF State
Comic Arts Club got together on Feb. 23, 2023 in the Humanities Building during their bi-weekly meeting. (Adriana Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Comic Arts Club emphasizes creativity, imagination in changing artistic landscape
Gallery attendees admire Yaron Michael Hakim’s self-portrait “Self-Portrait as a Guacamaya Yellow-Sided Conure” in SFSU’s Fine Arts Gallery. (Eian Gil / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s Fine Arts Gallery opens doors to “Have you Seen Me?” exhibit

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *