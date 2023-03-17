Celebrate Latin American women with our second biweekly playlist

Anacaona (Indian Chief and Poet from Haiti)

From a very young age, I internalized that women in Latin America suffer from repression, violence and inequality. And yes, women in Latin America are subject to patriarchy, just like women in the United States. So, to speak more on women, here is Letícia Luna, managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress.

Leti here!

When speaking about Latin women, it’s impossible not to acknowledge the resilience necessary to fight against a patriarchal society. Women are continuously breaking into all fields normally seen as reserved for men, creating and transforming their space in this world.

Oscar curated this playlist with regard for women who have broken stigmas using their music to fight. Happy Women’s Month.

Anacaona (Cacique y Poetisa Haitiana)

Desde una edad muy joven, empecé a internalizar que las mujeres en Latinoamérica sufren de represión, violencia, y desigualdad. Sí, es el caso, las mujeres en Latinoamérica son víctimas de un patriarcado que no solo afecta a esta región sino también a este país en el que vivimos. Para hablar más de este tema, aquí está Leticia Luna, Editora Ejecutiva de Golden Gate Xpress.

Aqui, Leticia:

Cuando se habla de la mujer Latinoamericana, es imposible no reconocer la fuerza y determinación necesarias para combatir el patriarcado de nuestra sociedad. Las mujeres continúan rompiendo barreras y se asientan en campos que normalmente han sido reservados para los hombres, de esta forma creando y transformando su espacio en este mundo.

Oscar compuso esta lista de canciones para honrar a todas esas mujeres que continúan rompiendo estigmas a través de su música. Feliz mes de la mujer.