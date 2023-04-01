SF State residents face car break ins

A broken car window along San Pablo Street near Stay Gold Deli in Oakland, Calif. on Nov. 18, 2022. (Stock image by Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)

Connor Brown, an SF State resident at Manzanita Square, was in class when he received a text from a friend urging him to check his car after hearing that other students had their car windows getting smashed.

“When I saw my window was smashed, I was just really bummed out,” Brown said. “You hear about break-ins happening in SF, and it overall is mostly a major inconvenience. I expected it to happen to me eventually, but it pissed me off nonetheless.”

Brown is among many students that had their cars broken into on Thursday night in the Manzanita Square and University Park South parking lots.

These lots are designated for SF State residents living on-campus housing.

Brown said there was only damage to his window that he paid around $200 for.

According to Brown, UPD filed his report, dusted and fingerprinted his car and offered counseling services if it was needed.

Brown believes security cameras could help and possibly prevent this from happening again.

SF State and UPD have not commented on the incident.