Update: SF State residents face car break ins

Residents of University Park South and Manzanita Square communities had their car windows broken on Thursday

Samantha Morales, Staff Reporter

April 4, 2023

Connor Brown, an SF State resident at Manzanita Square, was in class when he received a text from a friend urging him to check his car after hearing that other students had their car windows smashed.

“When I saw my window was smashed, I was just really bummed out,” Brown said. “You hear about break-ins happening in SF, and it overall is mostly a major inconvenience. I expected it to happen to me eventually, but it pissed me off nonetheless.”

Brown is among many students that had their cars broken into on Thursday night in the Manzanita Square and University Park South parking lots.

Jamie Haymond, a lieutenant in UPD’s field operation division, said that 12 students were affected by the break-ins.

These lots are designated for SF State residents living on-campus housing.

Brown said there was only damage to his window that he paid around $200 for.

According to Haymond, the grand total of damages from the 12 students was $2,375.

“There are no suspects at this time,” Haymond said. “UPD requests any members of the community with knowledge about the recent break-ins to contact dispatch at 415-338-2222.”

According to Brown, UPD filed his report, dusted and fingerprinted his car and offered counseling services if needed.

Brown believes security cameras could help and possibly prevent this from happening again.

UPD said they will increase patrol in the parking lots.

“UPD recommends members of the SF State community secure all windows (including sunroof), lock your doors, activate your car alarm, park in well-lit areas, do not leave valuables or packages in your vehicle, hide personal belongings, and keep phone cords and electronic accessories out of view,” said Haymond.

SF State has not commented on the incident.

