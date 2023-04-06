Over 50 on-campus crimes committed this semester

SF State had 58 reported crimes taking place from Feb. 7 to March 31.

On the daily crime and fire log, most of the crimes are related to burglary and vandalism.

Those related crimes make up for 30 out of the 58 committed at SF State.

Last semester there were a total of 98 crimes reported. The spring semester saw more than half of that in the first three months.

In total for the spring semester from January to March, there have been 70 reported crimes.

Below is a list of the types of crimes along with how many times it was committed within the time frame.

According to the campus crime map for February, most of the crimes were committed in the Cesar Chavez Student Center, Mark Park Hall and by the police department.

In March the crimes were frequent near housing communities, most notably University Park North, University Park South and Manzanita Square due to the recent car break-ins.

Jamie Haymond, a lieutenant with the University Police Department, said authorities are working to combat crime on campus.

According to Haymond, UPD is actively recruiting and hiring more police officers, patrolling vulnerable areas on campus and engaging with the community to bring awareness to their programs.

Those programs include timely warnings, which help alert students when a crime has taken place, and SafeWalk, which provides students with a walking partner if they feel unsafe walking alone.

“[UPD is] developing partnerships within the campus community to develop a collaborative response for addressing some of the issues associated with crime on campus,” Haymond said.