A photo of a campus police cruiser in front of the University Police Department on April 1, 2023. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress) (Joshua Carter)
A photo of a campus police cruiser in front of the University Police Department on April 1, 2023. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)

Joshua Carter

Over 50 on-campus crimes committed this semester

Burglary and vandalism crimes make up most of the incidents

Samantha Morales, Staff Reporter

April 6, 2023

SF State had 58 reported crimes taking place from Feb. 7 to March 31.

On the daily crime and fire log, most of the crimes are related to burglary and vandalism.

Those related crimes make up for 30 out of the 58 committed at SF State.

Last semester there were a total of 98 crimes reported. The spring semester saw more than half of that in the first three months.

In total for the spring semester from January to March, there have been 70 reported crimes.

Below is a list of the types of crimes along with how many times it was committed within the time frame.

According to the campus crime map for February, most of the crimes were committed in the Cesar Chavez Student Center, Mark Park Hall and by the police department.

In March the crimes were frequent near housing communities, most notably University Park North, University Park South and Manzanita Square due to the recent car break-ins.

Jamie Haymond, a lieutenant with the University Police Department, said authorities are working to combat crime on campus.

According to Haymond, UPD is actively recruiting and hiring more police officers, patrolling vulnerable areas on campus and engaging with the community to bring awareness to their programs.

Those programs include timely warnings, which help alert students when a crime has taken place, and SafeWalk, which provides students with a walking partner if they feel unsafe walking alone.

“[UPD is] developing partnerships within the campus community to develop a collaborative response for addressing some of the issues associated with crime on campus,” Haymond said.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Samantha Morales
Samantha Morales, Staff Reporter
Samantha Morales (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a transfer student at SF State majoring in journalism and minoring in criminal justice studies. Samantha is originally from Selma, California but went to school at Fresno City College before transferring to SF State. At Fresno City College she was previously the News and Entertainment editor for the college’s student-run news publication, The Rampage. In her free time, she enjoys working out whether it is at home or at a gym. She also enjoys painting and building lego sets, when she is not busy.
Photo of Joshua Carter
Joshua Carter, Editor-in-Chief
Joshua Carter (he/him) is the editor-in-chief for Golden Gate Xpress. He transferred from CCSF as a creative writing major but quickly switched to photojournalism with a minor in geography once he landed at SF State. Joshua spent six years in the Navy, served as photo and nonfiction editor at Forum literary magazine, interned as an editorial intern at Alternative Press, and is striving to be a groundbreaking filmmaker and multimedia journalist. In his free time he listens to audiobooks, falls into wiki holes for hours, and performs with his punk band.

Campus

Protesters sit at a Turning Point USA event named “Saving Women’s Sports” at SF State in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Swimmer Riley Gaines is the feature speaker at the conservative groups event and known to be critical of transgender participation in women sporting events. (Benjamin Fanjoy/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Riley Gaines visit to SF State results in trans-rights activist protest
(L-R) Isabella Wallace, Jackson Lechner-Siedlik, and Blake Yamauchi give their opinion on former president Trump’s indictment, on April 4, 2023. (Andrew Fogel/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Students reflect on historic charges against Trump
A broken car window along San Pablo Street near Stay Gold Deli in Oakland, Calif. on Nov. 18, 2022. (Stock image by Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)
Update: SF State residents face car break ins
Professor AKM Newaz demonstrates how to use the photodetector at SF State in San Francisco CA., Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Chris Myers / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State student makes breakthrough discovery in photodetector technology
A broken car window along San Pablo Street near Stay Gold Deli in Oakland, Calif. on Nov. 18, 2022. (Stock image by Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State residents face car break ins

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *