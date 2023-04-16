Ricardo Sanchez uses a clapper on the set of Duende inside SF State’s Dream Resource Center on Monday, March 20, 2023. (D’Angelo Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress) (D'Angelo Hernandez-Fulks)
Ricardo Sanchez uses a clapper on the set of Duende inside SF State’s Dream Resource Center on Monday, March 20, 2023. (D’Angelo Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)

D'Angelo Hernandez-Fulks

Representation in storytelling

D'Angelo Hernandez-Fulks, Staff Reporter

April 16, 2023

The Latinx Film Club undertakes its first production, Duende, a web series focusing on bringing traditional Mexican/Latinx Folklore to modern audiences with a contemporary take. Follow the behind-the-scenes journey as they implement diversity not just on screen, but with who is behind the camera.

 

(D'Angelo Hernandez-Fulks/ Golden Gate Xpress)

 

 

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of D
D'Angelo Hernandez-Fulks, Staff Reporter
D’Angelo Hernandez (he/him) is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in Philosophy. He was born in Castro Valley and still lives in the Bay Area. He previously worked on the Spectator for Chabot community college. When not reporting he likes to participate in photography, playing guitar and streaming games on Twitch. The game he is currently subjecting himself to on stream is Escape from Tarkov, an extraction-shooter made by a Russian development team Battlestate Games.

Multimedia

A Monterey cypress tree fell on an SF State vehicle near Thornton Hall on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Golden Gate Xpress)
Between the Issues: Mid Semester Check In
Bike messengers have operated for nearly 45 years on the streets of San Francisco. The community has been able to evolve to satisfy different demands as technology advances at a very quick pace in the Bay Area. (Illustration by Oscar Palma/Golden Gate Xpress).
San Franscisco bike messengers thrive despite operating in the tech capital of the world
Protesters sit at a Turning Point USA event named “Saving Women’s Sports” at SF State in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Swimmer Riley Gaines is the feature speaker at the conservative groups event and known to be critical of transgender participation in women sporting events. (Benjamin Fanjoy/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Riley Gaines visit to SF State results in trans-rights activist protest
A headshot of Kailyn Dulay. (Photo courtesy of Kailyn Dulay)
Kailyn Dulay shares her experience as the lead role in the award winning short film “When You Left Me On That Boulevard”
A person, covered by an umbrella, walks in the rain at SF State in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. California has been hit by a few large winter storms in the past few days, bringing a deluge of rain and snow. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Golden Gate Xpress)
Between the Issues: Back in Session

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *