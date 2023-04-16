Representation in storytelling

D’Angelo Hernandez (he/him) is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in Philosophy. He was born in Castro Valley and still lives in the Bay Area. He previously worked on the Spectator for Chabot community college. When not reporting he likes to participate in photography, playing guitar and streaming games on Twitch. The game he is currently subjecting himself to on stream is Escape from Tarkov, an extraction-shooter made by a Russian development team Battlestate Games.