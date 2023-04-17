Soobin Sung, a foreign exchange student from Korea, collects her clothes from the drying machine at one of SF State’s laundry rooms on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Sung finds the amount of broken washing and drying machines inconvenient. (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress) (GIna Castro)
Soobin Sung, a foreign exchange student from Korea, collects her clothes from the drying machine at one of SF State’s laundry rooms on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Sung finds the amount of broken washing and drying machines inconvenient. (Gina Castro / Golden Gate Xpress)

GIna Castro

University Housing addresses laundry concerns

Housing authorities sent out an email explaining what they are doing for the laundry machines.

Samantha Morales, Staff Reporter

April 17, 2023

On April 6, San Francisco State University Housing sent an email regarding the laundry situation for students living on campus.

The email included an update detailing SF State’s plans and what they’re already doing to handle any issues students may have.

SF State is replacing problematic machines, shifting the payment method for some machines, deep cleaning the laundry facilities and looking into a new laundry vendor.

According to the email, they have already cleaned some facilities.

“Facilities Services completed UPN & UPS during Spring Break and will be completing the laundry facilities in the Central housing community in the coming weeks,” University Housing said in the email.

Elijah Manjarrez is a resident of University Park South who was previously interviewed by Golden Gate Xpress in the last laundry article.

He said the situation has been a lot better as they have a few new machines, but there are still problems with mold.

“I’m happy that we saw improvements, but I’m upset that our RA’s (Peter Camacho) had to work so hard,” Manjarrez said.

SF State has already changed the payment methods for some machines.

“Most payment card readers on the laundry machines have been replaced with the laundry vendor’s mobile payment App, CSCGo,” University Housing said. “We anticipate that the transition to a new vendor will take place in the coming months.”

According to Manjarrez, the new payment method through the app is “alright.”

“The walls on the building are super thick and you can get service in it so you have to scan the machine code and then walk outside to turn it on,” Manjarrez said.

SF State Housing has also provided two time periods, April 17-21 and May 13-19, where they will provide free laundry for all communities.

However, Manjarrez is worried about how chaotic it might be during those periods.

“I’m appreciative of the free laundry sections, but I’m worried it’s gonna be super hard to get a load in since there is still only 4 machines,” Manjarrez said.

When asked if he thought SF State was doing a good job at fixing the issue, Manjarrez said, “They have kind of offloaded the problem to us, but I know RESLIFE has our best interests in mind and has to deal with bureaucracy to do anything, so I understand.”

About the Contributors
Photo of Samantha Morales
Samantha Morales, Staff Reporter
Samantha Morales (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a transfer student at SF State majoring in journalism and minoring in criminal justice studies. Samantha is originally from Selma, California but went to school at Fresno City College before transferring to SF State. At Fresno City College she was previously the News and Entertainment editor for the college’s student-run news publication, The Rampage. In her free time, she enjoys working out whether it is at home or at a gym. She also enjoys painting and building lego sets, when she is not busy.
Photo of Gina Castro
Gina Castro, Staff Photographer
Gina Castro (she/her) is a staff photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a Mexican-American photojournalism major and Africana studies minor. She was born in San Francisco and still resides in the Bay Area. Her passions are concert photography, portraiture and creative projects. She hopes to have her own studio one day. When she isn't taking pictures, Gina enjoys finding new spots to chill with her dogs Kuma and Zuko, traveling, listening to music and trying new food.

