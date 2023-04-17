University Housing addresses laundry concerns

On April 6, San Francisco State University Housing sent an email regarding the laundry situation for students living on campus.

The email included an update detailing SF State’s plans and what they’re already doing to handle any issues students may have.

SF State is replacing problematic machines, shifting the payment method for some machines, deep cleaning the laundry facilities and looking into a new laundry vendor.

According to the email, they have already cleaned some facilities.

“Facilities Services completed UPN & UPS during Spring Break and will be completing the laundry facilities in the Central housing community in the coming weeks,” University Housing said in the email.

Elijah Manjarrez is a resident of University Park South who was previously interviewed by Golden Gate Xpress in the last laundry article.

He said the situation has been a lot better as they have a few new machines, but there are still problems with mold.

“I’m happy that we saw improvements, but I’m upset that our RA’s (Peter Camacho) had to work so hard,” Manjarrez said.

SF State has already changed the payment methods for some machines.

“Most payment card readers on the laundry machines have been replaced with the laundry vendor’s mobile payment App, CSCGo,” University Housing said. “We anticipate that the transition to a new vendor will take place in the coming months.”

According to Manjarrez, the new payment method through the app is “alright.”

“The walls on the building are super thick and you can get service in it so you have to scan the machine code and then walk outside to turn it on,” Manjarrez said.

SF State Housing has also provided two time periods, April 17-21 and May 13-19, where they will provide free laundry for all communities.

However, Manjarrez is worried about how chaotic it might be during those periods.

“I’m appreciative of the free laundry sections, but I’m worried it’s gonna be super hard to get a load in since there is still only 4 machines,” Manjarrez said.

When asked if he thought SF State was doing a good job at fixing the issue, Manjarrez said, “They have kind of offloaded the problem to us, but I know RESLIFE has our best interests in mind and has to deal with bureaucracy to do anything, so I understand.”