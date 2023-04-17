Chloe Simson, director of the Queer and Trans Resource Center and SF State graduate student mastering in sexuality studies, makes themself and the center available while getting work done in the QTRC in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Monday, April 17, 2023. Simson has been working at the QTRC for almost two years and has been the director since last spring. (Tatyana Ekmekjian / Golden Gate Xpress) (Tatyana Ekmekjian)
Chloe Simson, director of the Queer and Trans Resource Center and SF State graduate student mastering in sexuality studies, makes themself and the center available while getting work done in the QTRC in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Monday, April 17, 2023. Simson has been working at the QTRC for almost two years and has been the director since last spring. (Tatyana Ekmekjian / Golden Gate Xpress)

Tatyana Ekmekjian

SF State to host Name and Gender Change Workshop

The workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18th.

Ishaan Pratap, Staff Reporter

April 17, 2023

SF State’s Queer & Trans Resource Center, in collaboration with the Legal Resource Center and LYRIC Center for LGBTQIA+ Youth, is hosting a Legal Name and Gender Change Workshop on Tuesday, April 18th. 

LYRIC is a local nonprofit that helps youth who want to go through the legal process of changing their name and gender. The event will be hosted online through a Zoom meeting from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Participants can RSVP for the workshop by filling out a Google Form

The workshop will be accompanied by a presentation explaining the name and gender change process on campus, as well as the process of changing that information on legal documents like a driver’s license or birth certificate.

The process is extensive with a lot of fees involved. The event’s purpose is to reduce those barriers and provide resources such as fee reduction, navigating through paperwork and legal advice from lawyers.

Jeremy Lark, assistant director of the QTRC, said the workshop is important for individuals who want to change their name and gender to align with their identity.

“The workshop helps people update official documents like their ID [and] birth certificate which helps them register as the gender that aligns with how they feel,” Lark said. “It’s incredibly affirming for the individual, it’s like the legal recognition of what they already knew inside.”

Last week, students protested an event hosted by Turning Point USA and swimmer Riley Gaines’ speech about trans women in sports. QTRC closed its office for a week on Monday, April 10th after Accuracy in Media’s appearance on campus

The event was initially planned to be in person at SF State’s Jack Adams Hall. According to Lark, the workshop was moved online because of recent events and developments on campus.

“It is the first event since the protest happened so we’re trying to give room for the commotion to die down,” Lark said. “This is one of those events where it’s a quiet session and informational, so it’s a lot more prone to disruption than fun, social events.”

The Name and Gender Change Workshop is a recurring event that QTRC has hosted in the past and is the current LRC team’s first involvement in organizing the workshop.

About the Contributors
Photo of Ishaan Pratap
Ishaan Pratap, Staff Reporter
Ishaan Pratap (he/him) was born in New York and is a 4th year print and online journalism major at San Francisco State. In his free time he enjoys video games, hanging out with friends, and watching soccer. He joined the journalism program because he's passionate about social issues like housing and city politics.
Photo of Tatyana Ekmekjian
Tatyana Ekmekjian, Staff Photographer
Tatyana Ekmekjian (she/her) is graduating this spring with a major in photojournalism and a minor in hospitality and tourism management at SF State. Tatyana has a great passion for the culture, industry and preparation of food. She hopes to express her passion for food through the medium of photography to further her success in the food and lifestyle industry.

