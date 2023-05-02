SF State’s Muslim Student Association hosts Eid banquet

The Muslim Student Association hosted a banquet in celebration of Eid on Friday. The enchanted forest themed banquet was MSA’s final event for this semester to highlight MSA graduates and announce its new leadership board for Fall 2023.

Eid is a month-long period of fasting, prayer and community building for Muslims to thank Allah for the holy Quran, which was first revealed during the month of Ramadan.

Khadeejah Dos, the current vice president of MSA, spoke about the significance of hosting the event for the community.

“This is an important event for people who live on campus that can’t go back home and celebrate with their families,” Dos said. “They can come here with our members and everyone else to celebrate [Eid] together.”

The event commenced with two speakers who discussed the importance of fasting and prayer, balancing fasting with a hectic daily routine, making the time for prayer and having a plan for one’s life and career.

The event continued on with dinner and a break for prayer, after which they announced the MSA graduates, awards for members and the new MSA Board for Fall 2023.

Somaya Furkhunda was elected as MSA’s new president and Farhan Haider was elected as its new vice president.

The dinner was disrupted by an attendee who ruined table decor and spilled food and drinks on the table. This individual wasn’t affiliated with MSA and a representative from Associated Students was at the scene speaking to attendees who were sharing a dinner table with this individual.

Dos was witness to the incident and described how the individual was disrupting the event.



“I was sitting [at] a table behind the incident with a group of girls because I wanted to check in,” she said. “I look over after talking to the girls and this person is already grabbing the tablecloth on the table next to him and completely making a mess of the decorations that took hours to set up.”

MSA is no stranger to experiencing disturbances. Last semester, an anonymous MSA member witnessed students praising Satan in a designated prayer room at the Cesar Chavez Student Center.

However, the disruption did not take away from the special occasion. There was a turnout of approximately 50 people with MSA members’ families and friends in attendance participating in the celebration of Eid and the organization’s semester.

Ruqaiyah Angeles, an MSA member graduating this semester, described how they wanted to host more Islamic events for the community and for its incoming Spring 2023 members.

“We started to pick up traction and we had a lot of events like bonfires and volunteering events,” Angeles said. “We had community iftars for people that wanted to learn about Islam and students who don’t have anyone to break fast with because this is a commuter school.”