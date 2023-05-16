SF State students walk past Mary Ward Hall, on May 5, 2023. (Leilani Xicotencatl / Golden Gate Xpress) (Leilani Xicotencatl)
What to expect for move out day

Residents can get charged if they don’t follow move-out instructions clearly. Here’s what you should know.

Samantha Morales, Staff Reporter

May 16, 2023

As the semester comes to an close, so ends the time being a resident on-campus.

Students living on campus in all communities, besides Manzanita Square, will have to move out by Saturday, May 27 at noon. 

Residents in Manzanita Square will have to leave by Monday, July 31 at noon.

According to the housing office, students are allowed to move out as early as Monday, May 22.

When moving out, the housing office said on their website, they want residents to remove all decorations and hanging materials, move all furniture to its original spots, clean the apartment and dispose of all trash.

Failure to do those steps will result in a $50 fee to all roommates.

Residents will also not have help when they are moving out.

The front desk personnel also said, “Unfortunately, the movers who assisted Move-in are third-party workers and will not be attending move-out.”

Keys to the building and mail can be dropped off at the designated front office for that community.

The housing office does not want keys to be mailed and will charge a fee if done so.

Packages and mail will not be accepted after Friday, May 26 at the community desks and the last day to pick up is by Saturday, May 27 at noon.

According to the move-out website, housing recommends that residents submit a change of address with the post office. 

