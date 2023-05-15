A bee lands on a flower at the site of one of Dirk Kiehne’s beehives in Menlo Park, Calif., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Adriana Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
A bee lands on a flower at the site of one of Dirk Kiehne’s beehives in Menlo Park, Calif., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Adriana Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)

More honey more problems

Adriana Hernandez, Staff Reporter

May 15, 2023

The buzzing of bees multiplies once the Bay Area summer weather arrives, and Dirk Kiehne is back to sell his honey at SF State’s Farmers Market.

With the return of the market, his business has increased production, and he sells his honey bi-weekly. He restored his hives after they died over the winter due to the weather. 

In Menlo Park, there are residents that are host to his hives and allow him to continue his passion for beekeeping. Morganne Maher and her husband have been hosts since 2010. They receive honey from him for the space in their backyard.  

“I mean, it’s just completely delicious I don’t even know how to describe it,” said Maher. “It’s very sweet because it comes from a lot of flowers. It’s very good, beautiful color, consistency. It’s just perfect honey.” 

Maher prefers Kiehne’s honey over store-bought. She believes that it’s better to know where the honey comes from when buying. 

“The cheapest kind of honey you would buy would be in a place like Safeway,” said Maher. “It’s not even made from flowers. The beekeepers just feed sugar to the bees. It’s a honey factory. There’s a difference between wild honey and wild in the sense of just letting the bees kinda go wherever they go and find whatever they find and make money from it then the store-bought kind.”

With the honey being natural, it gives students an opportunity to know what they buy comes from. Amongst Kiehne, there are around 10 to 12 vendors at each event. Kiehne plans to continue selling during the Farmers Market in the summer.                                                      

“I interact mostly with only my bees,” said Kiehne. “Beekeeping is something I do for fun.”

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Adriana Hernandez
Adriana Hernandez, Staff Reporter
Adriana Hernandez (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in journalism and minoring in broadcast and electronic communication arts. Adriana has a passion for storytelling, culture, art, and design. She previously wrote for The Skyline View, the student newspaper of Skyline College. On her downtime she enjoys reading and watching films.

Multimedia

Gaming Gators gather for game nights every Monday on campus as a way to socialize and play attendees’ favorite games. (Graphic by Tatyana Ekmekjian/Golden Gate Xpress)
Q&A with the Gaming Gators
Ricardo Sanchez uses a clapper on the set of Duende inside SF State’s Dream Resource Center on Monday, March 20, 2023. (D’Angelo Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Representation in storytelling
A Monterey cypress tree fell on an SF State vehicle near Thornton Hall on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Golden Gate Xpress)
Between the Issues: Mid Semester Check In
Bike messengers have operated for nearly 45 years on the streets of San Francisco. The community has been able to evolve to satisfy different demands as technology advances at a very quick pace in the Bay Area. (Illustration by Oscar Palma/Golden Gate Xpress).
San Franscisco bike messengers thrive despite operating in the tech capital of the world
Protesters sit at a Turning Point USA event named “Saving Women’s Sports” at SF State in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Swimmer Riley Gaines is the feature speaker at the conservative groups event and known to be critical of transgender participation in women sporting events. (Benjamin Fanjoy/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Riley Gaines visit to SF State results in trans-rights activist protest

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *