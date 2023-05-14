(From L-R) Gators shortstop Mia Misasi, third baseman Teya Vincent, right fielder Daniella Guerrera and second baseman Kai-Lynn DeLeon pose for a portrait at the softball field at SF State on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Despite having only one senior student and not making the playoffs, the Gator softball team had the eighth-most wins in program history. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Golden Gate Xpress) (Aaron Levy-Wolins)
(From L-R) Gators shortstop Mia Misasi, third baseman Teya Vincent, right fielder Daniella Guerrera and second baseman Kai-Lynn DeLeon pose for a portrait at the softball field at SF State on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Despite having only one senior student and not making the playoffs, the Gator softball team had the eighth-most wins in program history. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Golden Gate Xpress)

Aaron Levy-Wolins

SF State softball team finds unexpected leadership, scores eighth best record in program history

The Gators missed out on the regional playoffs, but the future looks bright for next season.

Arman Archouniani, Staff Reporter

May 14, 2023

Despite a roster with only three upperclassmen, the SF State softball team mustered enough leadership to finish the season with the eighth most wins in program history.

The Gators finished the season 27-23 after a 5-10 start. In the conference, they finished with a 15-19 record.

After five seniors departed from the 2022 roster, there was a learning curve for the seven freshmen who joined the team. It was an up-and-down season that ended with expectations exceeded. 

The Gators were in the midst of a nine-game losing streak in February, but the squad turned up the heat after a rejuvenating meeting.

“We said, ‘We need to step up,’ and I think that was when the leaders fully decided to take control because we had to make a change in the season,” said sophomore outfielder Daniela Guerrera. “We could not just roll over and lose the rest of the season. I made a decision to focus more, lead more and be more vocal.”

Gators second baseman Kai-Lynn DeLeon, 19, poses for a portrait at the
softball field at SF State on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Despite having only one senior student and not making the playoffs, the Gator softball team had the eighth-most wins in program history. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Golden Gate Xpress)
(Aaron Levy-Wolins)

Confidence from game to game started to grow for and it started to show. Sophomore second baseman Kai DeLeon said that a major turning point in the season was the end of the nine-game losing streak during a 7-6 loss to Dominguez Hills when the Gators knocked the opposing starting pitcher out of the game early. 

“That’s when we knew we can actually hold ourselves to win these games against tough teams,” DeLeon said. “Knowing that we can beat San Marcos, Dominguez Hills and the top teams in our conference really showed that we could really take it all and we were just one game short from it.”

DeLeon explained the leap she made from her freshman season to this year as she jumped into a bigger role as the leadoff hitter to set the tone. 

“I came into it not feeling really confident but after seeing my teammates show me the support, showing me the encouragement, I just felt like I found a confidence and knowing that I’m not going to let them down,” DeLeon said.

With new faces coming into the program, it was key to have a tight bond between the group to have a successful season. 

“We all meshed extremely well together and being a new transfer. For me, that was really important because my last team was very culture heavy,” said junior shortstop Mia Misasi. “We all were a group, we all were together a lot, we all mesh so well together, which made us a great team,” Misasi said.

The Gators missed the postseason regional tournament by one game, but there were many steps in the right direction for the young squad. With many players returning to the team next season, the future is bright.

“Overall, there was a lot of good things that took place, some things we can take from this season, learn from and grow and get better next year, considering we are only losing one starter to graduation,” said Head Coach Alicia Reid.“I definitely think the last month in the season we hit our stride.”

With the help of the younger players, this made the job easier for the lone senior on the squad, third baseman Teya Vincent. 

“I felt like I just had to show a lot of fight, help the girls and say ‘We could do it’,” Vincent said. “I did not feel much pressure being the only senior on the team, I feel like all of us were in the same boat, we all wanted it, we wanted to fight but with me being in my last year I was just wanting it badly.” 

With many key returning pieces on the squad, the Gators softball team looks to make a strong bid next season in their hopes of making the postseason and winning their conference.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Arman Archouniani
Arman Archouniani, Staff Reporter
Arman Archouniani is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in print/online journalism and minoring in BECA. He loves to write and talk about his favorite sports teams in the Bay Area such as the Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco Giants, and the San Francisco 49ers. He wrote for The Skyline View at Skyline College. Some of his hobbies include working out, playing sports such as basketball and soccer, and traveling. One day he hoped to get a sports journalism job at a major company which has been a dream of his since he was a kid.
Photo of Aaron Levy-Wolins
Aaron Levy-Wolins, Xpress Magazine Photo Editor
Aaron Levy-Wolins is a senior photojournalism student who specializes in portraiture. He has spent multiple semesters with the Golden Gate Xpress newspaper, working as a photographer. San Francisco Bay Area born and bred, his work has been published in SFBay, El Tecolote, and Broke-Ass Stuart.  While his passion is photography, he loves watching movies and cooking. He plans to freelance and travel after graduation.

Sports

SF State senior, Kody Gardner poses for a portrait at The Swamp at SF State on Monday, April 24, 2023. Gardner plays first base for the Gators. He won the CCAA player of the week twice this year. (Chris Myers / Golden Gate Express)
Kody Gardner is closing his senior year in style after rough start to college baseball career
The Chomp: Grant Parr and Jim Afremow talk about mental health for college athletes
The Chomp: Grant Parr and Jim Afremow talk about mental health for college athletes
Aidan Murtagh runs the men’s 1500 meter run during the Johnny Mathis Invitational track meet at SF State’s Cox Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State Track and Field team performs strong at Johnny Mathis Invitational
The Chomp: Macaria Moore-Bastide’s incredible performances gets her an All American honor in High Jump
The Chomp: Macaria Moore-Bastide’s incredible performances gets her an All American honor in High Jump
Protesters sit at a Turning Point USA event named “Saving Women’s Sports” at SF State in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Swimmer Riley Gaines is the feature speaker at the conservative groups event and known to be critical of transgender participation in women sporting events. (Benjamin Fanjoy/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Riley Gaines visit to SF State results in trans-rights activist protest

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *