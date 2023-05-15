Asian Student Union hosts talent show during AAPI Heritage Month

Family and friends watched on as an assortment of dancers and singers took center stage in the spotlight at Jack Adams Hall.

The Asian Student Union hosted its talent show last Friday evening. The event, open to all SF State students, was designed to showcase the diverse talents and cultures of performing members. Approximately 30 people were in attendance.

Blue Amoguis opened the show with a performance of the song “Francis Forever” by Mitski. The event continued with participants dancing and singing to songs from K-pop artists BLACKPINK and NewJeans, and other popular artists such as SZA and Bruno Mars. The night concluded with a performance of Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” from Amoguis and Nico Estilo.

Amoguis, Membership and Internship Coordinator at the Asian Student Union, spoke about why Bruno Mars is an inspiration to her as well as her experience in joining the organization once quarantine ended.

“We’re both Filipino so we take a lot of pride in Bruno Mars being [a] representation of our community,” Amoguis said. “I didn’t get to have an Ethnic Studies education until I came to California, and so being able to connect with other Asian people and Asian-American people has been really important to me.”

May is observed as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander American contributions to the history and culture of the United States.

Jazmine Finuliar is a first-year student and it was her first experience hosting the talent show. She spoke about the event and its purpose in showcasing the diverse talents of the participants.

“The talent show isn’t particular to any specific talent, it’s a multitude of different acts,” Finuliar said. “We wanna showcase the diversity of many different talents of people that are on campus, that’s also our mission statement.”

Pallavi Sharma, a member of ASU CORE who danced to K-pop songs at the show, spoke about the events that ASU is hosting during AAPI Heritage Month as the semester comes to an end.

“It’s finals and the semester is ending so we do have a bonfire coming up,” Sharma said. “It’s been a crazy semester.”