Associated Students Executive Director steps down

Tonee Sherrill will resign from his position as executive director for Associated Students effective June 24.

During an AS board meeting on May 10, it was stated that with the organization structure, Alejandro Rios, current AS associate executive director, would be appointed as interim executive director.

Rios refused to comment while the transition process is ongoing.

“I just want to say as a proponent and colleague of Alejandro, when I got here, Alejandro already held a significant amount of experience and history with this organization,” Sherrill said during the meeting. “[Alejandro] carries strong relationships across the campus that will make him a beneficial asset to kind of lead AS forward.”

Sherrill has served as executive director since the Spring 2020 semester.

“When I started, he was the assistant executive director, but I saw very clearly that he understood the full gambit of responsibility that it took to be an executive director,” Sherrill said during the meeting.

Alejandro has been working for AS as assistant executive director of facilities and operations since 2017.

“And so, eight months, four months in I think I promoted him into an associate executive director so that I could be at peace when I went on vacation or I wasn’t able to be there. Or if I was with my mom, I knew the organization was in good hands. And so I am fully confident that upon my transition, AS will be in the best of hands with Alejandro at the wheel,” Sherrill continued to say.

Board members Christine Amador, leadership development coordinator, and Karina Zamora, AS president, expressed their immense gratitude towards Sherrill.

“Tonee –– we have literally grown up in this organization together,” Zamora said, tearing up, “When I started, I was a baby. We were both babies, and I just want to take time to thank you so very much for all of the support provided for me. Its been a really tough time but I knew I always had you by my side to support me and to always give me some of the best advice. I know I can always go to you if I need any kind of encouragement of any kind. So I want to thank you for being such a supportive friend.”

Zamora thanked Tonee for all of this work that he had done behind the scenes and reassured him that it had not gone unnoticed.