A row of houses across the street from Panhandle Park in the Panhandle neighborhood of San Francisco on April 30, 2023. (Sarah Bruno / Golden Gate Xpress)

4.7 miles from SF State

Located in the center of the city and just east of Golden Gate Park is the gorgeous Panhandle neighborhood. The Panhandle is an ideal location for college students who like pedestrian-friendly streets, public green spaces, accessible public transportation and its proximity to the highway.

One of the biggest assets of living in the Panhandle is its luscious, green spaces. The neighborhood rests directly above Panhandle Park, an ideal location for any number of recreational activities, and to the right of Golden Gate Park, a 3.5-mile urban park with several museums, gardens and other landmarks within its frame.

Bella Lown Heitz, a sociology major, loves having access to the parks in the area.

“I literally live across the street from the Panhandle [Park], and so I can just go to the park whenever I want to, which is really divine,” Lown Heitz said.

With a walking score of 96, the Panhandle is a car-less student’s paradise. Students can easily walk to the many shops, restaurants and bars in the area without worrying about climbing many famous San Francisco hills or finding parking.

If you’re a student with a car, the Panhandle is also a great neighborhood due to its easy access to Highway 1, which is a direct route to SF State. However, for students without cars, Muni’s M-line drops you off right in front of the university. SF State students ride Muni free of charge with Gator Pass.

Because of the Panhandle neighborhoods direct access to SF State and proximity to famous San Francisco parks, students can enjoy an easy commute to school with all the added elements of being near some of the city’s most desirable features.