2.7 miles to SF State

The Outer Sunset is a chill, beachy neighborhood located on the west side of the city. Some of the most desirable qualities of this neighborhood are its laid-back vibe and its proximity to Ocean Beach and Golden Gate Park.

One of Outer Sunset’s most unique features is how quiet the neighborhood is compared to some of the other popular neighborhoods in the city. The Outer Sunset is known for its relaxed environment, which makes it an ideal place for college students looking for a slower-paced neighborhood.

Like Outer Richmond, the Outer Sunset also has direct access to the city’s largest urban park. Golden Gate Park is famous for its many attractions such as the Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden at the Murphy Windmill, Turtle Pond and Strawberry Hill. With endless activities, Golden Gate Park is the perfect place to explore and unwind on a day off.

Griselda Neri, a fourth-year sociology major, loves her neighborhood’s proximity to the water.

“I go to the beach a lot because it’s like a two-minute walk from where I live,” Neri said.

One of the Outer Sunset’s biggest assets is its direct access to Ocean Beach. The neighborhood and Ocean Beach are separated only by a stretch of road called the Great Highway. On the weekends the Great Highway becomes a pedestrian-only space for recreational activities.

The Outer Sunset is an easygoing neighborhood ideal for college students who love being surrounded by the city’s natural beauty.