Menu
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Outer Sunset

May 19, 2023

Ocean+Beach+in+the+Outer+Sunset+neighborhood+of+San+Francisco+on+April+30%2C+2023.+%28Sarah+Bruno+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29

Sarah Bruno

Ocean Beach in the Outer Sunset neighborhood of San Francisco on April 30, 2023. (Sarah Bruno / Golden Gate Xpress)

2.7 miles to SF State

The Outer Sunset is a chill, beachy neighborhood located on the west side of the city. Some of the most desirable qualities of this neighborhood are its laid-back vibe and its proximity to Ocean Beach and Golden Gate Park.

One of Outer Sunset’s most unique features is how quiet the neighborhood is compared to some of the other popular neighborhoods in the city. The Outer Sunset is known for its relaxed environment, which makes it an ideal place for college students looking for a slower-paced neighborhood.

Like Outer Richmond, the Outer Sunset also has direct access to the city’s largest urban park. Golden Gate Park is famous for its many attractions such as the Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden at the Murphy Windmill, Turtle Pond and Strawberry Hill. With endless activities, Golden Gate Park is the perfect place to explore and unwind on a day off.

Griselda Neri, a fourth-year sociology major, loves her neighborhood’s proximity to the water.

“I go to the beach a lot because it’s like a two-minute walk from where I live,” Neri said.

One of the Outer Sunset’s biggest assets is its direct access to Ocean Beach. The neighborhood and Ocean Beach are separated only by a stretch of road called the Great Highway. On the weekends the Great Highway becomes a pedestrian-only space for recreational activities.

The Outer Sunset is an easygoing neighborhood ideal for college students who love being surrounded by the city’s natural beauty.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Sarah Bruno
Sarah Bruno, Copy Editor
Sarah Bruno (she/her) is the copy editor at Golden Gate Xpress. She is a senior at SF State and will be graduating in Spring 2023. She is a Print and Online Journalism major with a Literature in English minor. Sarah lives in San Francisco but is originally from the East Bay. In her free time, she loves to travel, try out new restaurants, hit up a museum or art exhibit, and drink a glass of wine while binging the latest tv show with her cat, Buffy.

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *