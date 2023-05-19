Drone shot showing houses in Inner Sunset on May 12, 2023. Inner Sunset used to be a scene of rolling dunes until it was leveled in the late 19th century and converted to a residential district. Today, the neighborhood is a vibrant mix of community centers, restaurants, and public spaces. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)

3.2 miles from SF State

The Inner Sunset neighborhood is located just south of Golden Gate Park and directly east of the Outer Sunset neighborhood. The Inner Sunset is a great neighborhood for students due to its easy access to public transportation, community engagement and being one of few neighborhoods with direct access to Golden Gate Park.

Getting to and from the Inner Sunset neighborhood is easy due to its public transportation options. The neighborhood has direct access to Muni’s N-lines, which connects the Inner Sunset to downtown San Francisco. SF State students ride Muni for free, making it an affordable way to access the city.

Riley Ford, 20, is a business major who loves the close-knit community in the Inner Sunset.

“I found a lot of the neighbors around me are super nice,” Ford said. “It honestly feels like there’s a good sense of community, which is really cool. I’ve never really had that before where I’m close to the people I’m living around.”

Community engagement is an important aspect of life in the Inner Sunset. The Inner Sunset Merchants Association organizes events like the Inner Sunset Flea market to promote local businesses and encourage community involvement.

Like several other neighborhoods in the area, the Inner Sunset has direct access to Golden Gate Park. The Inner Sunset entrance has access to the park’s southeast end where attractions like Kezar Stadium, Robin Williams Meadow and San Francisco Botanical Garden reside.

The Inner Sunset’s proximity to Golden Gate Park, convenient public transportation and active community, make it an ideal home for students. This neighborhood offers a unique urban experience only available in the Inner Sunset.