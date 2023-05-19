4.1 miles from SF State

Just south of the Panhandle Park and east of Golden Gate Park is the quaint Cole Valley neighborhood. Cole Valley is well known for its public transportation lines, safety and its proximity to Golden Gate Park.

One of the great things about living in Cole Valley is the accessibility of its public transportation lines. With Gator Pass, SF State students can head to campus for free by hopping onto the 43 bus and transferring to Muni’s M-line, which will drop you off right in front of campus. Muni’s N-line also runs through Cole Valley, which can take you west toward Ocean Beach or east to downtown San Francisco.

Tara Khanna, a third-year business major, chose to live in Cole Valley because of its homey feel.

“I love that it feels like a real community over there [Cole Valley], at least from my experience everyone is really nice with each other, for the most part, it’s pretty safe,” Khanna said.

Cole Valley has a reputation as a relatively safe neighborhood due to its well-lit streets, pedestrian traffic and police presence. According to the San Francisco Police Department Civic Hub, in April 2023 there were only eight reported crimes in the Cole Valley area, all non-violent.

Cole Valley is yet another San Francisco neighborhood that touches Golden Gate Park, which makes it a highly desirable location for students who love the outdoors. Since Cole Valley is small, there are limited activities available within the neighborhood, which makes access to the park essential.

With access to several major transportation lines, a low crime rate and convenient entry into Golden Gate Park, students can enjoy living in the heart of San Francisco with easy access to the rest of the city.