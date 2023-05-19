San Francisco’s Sunnyside District on the leeward side of Mt. Davidson with the mountain’s famous cross visible at the top on May 15, 2023. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)

1.7 miles from SF State

Sunnyside is an easygoing neighborhood that is perfect for students who want a hassle-free commute to campus. The neighborhood is only a couple miles from SF State and has several transportation options and direct access to nearby nature.

Sunnyside’s proximity to SF State is a major plus for many college students. The neighborhood is less than two miles away from SF State, which makes it a breeze for students to get to and from campus.

A unique feature of living in Sunnyside is its proximity to nature. Glen Park Canyon is a stunning natural park just west of the Sunnyside. The park offers a variety of hiking trails and gorgeous views of the city. For students who enjoy spending time in nature, access to Glen Park Canyon is a major perk.

One of the biggest advantages of living in Sunnyside is its excellent public transportation options.

Mo Pippenger, a fourth-year biology major, loves that Sunnyside has a lot of accessible transit nearby, which makes getting to school convenient.

“I walk to Glen Park BART, which is like an eight-minute walk,” Pippenger said. “And then I take it two stops to Daly City, and then I take the shuttle or the 28 here [SF State].

Sunnyside’s many available transportation options keep it well connected to other parts of the city. Students who choose to live in Sunnyside will have direct access to several transportation lines such as BART, Muni, bus lines and the I-280 freeway, making it easy for students to get around with or without a car.

Sunnyside is a great option for college students who value public transportation options, proximity to nature and easy access to SF State.