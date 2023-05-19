San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood as seen from Holloway street on May 1, 2023. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)

0.8 miles from SF State

Ingleside is a residential neighborhood located directly east of SF State. There are many benefits for students considering Ingleside, such as the neighborhood’s proximity to campus, access to public transportation and affordable housing options.

One of the biggest advantages of living in Ingleside is its direct access to SF State. Separated by Junipero Serra Blvd, this easy-access to campus can be a huge advantage for students who want a light commute to school.

Though San Francisco is well known for its outrageous cost of living, Ingleside is one of the more affordable neighborhoods in the city. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Ingleside is $2,670, which is quite a bit lower than the city’s average of $3,313.

Daniela Castro Gonzalez, a second-year pre-nursing major, thinks public transportation is a crucial part of living in the city.

“I feel like using the Muni and transportation gives you more of a college experience,” Castro Gonzalez said. “Just having adventures with friends, getting to know the city more.”

Ingleside is known for having several public transportation options, including BART, Muni and multiple bus lines. Muni’s K-line runs through Ingleside, while Balboa Park BART station is located at the edge of the neighborhood, providing easy access to other parts of the city and the East Bay. SF State students ride Muni for free with Gator Pass.

Ingleside is a great neighborhood for students who want to be close to campus, have easy access to public transportation and find more affordable housing options in one of the most expensive cities in the U.S.