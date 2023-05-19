High rise apartment buildings in San Francisco’s Park Merced neighborhood on May 17, 2023. Park Merced is located across the street from SF State’s campus. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)

0.2 miles from SF State

Parkmerced shares its borders with SF State, making it a sought-after residential neighborhood for students attending the university. This neighborhood is also known for its relative affordability and access to the nearby Stonestown Galleria.

Affordable housing is often a top concern for college students. Parkmerced is one of few neighborhoods in San Francisco where rent is below the city’s average of $3,313. According to Zumper, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Parkmerced is around $2,650 a month.

Another important aspect of Parkmerced for college students is how close it is to campus.

Andrew Hansen, a fourth-year marketing major, talked about his breezy commute to school.

“I walk,” Hansen said. “So, a five-minute walk to get up here [SF State]. I’m at the bottom of Parkmerced and it only takes me like 10 minutes to get to the business building. So yeah, super nice.”

Another perk of living in Parkmerced is its proximity to Stonestown Galleria, a large shopping center with a wide variety of shopping and entertainment options. Stonestown Galleria has everything a college student could need just a short walk away such as grocery stores, a gym, a movie theater and restaurants.

Parkmerced offers college students a unique combination of affordability and convenient access to SF State and Stonestown Galleria. With its welcoming atmosphere and numerous amenities, it is no surprise that so many students choose to live in Parkmerced.