Row houses in Daly City dot the hill to Colma, a nearby small community, on May 11, 2023. Daly City is an affordable option for people moving to the Bay Area and only a few minutes from campus. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)

2.6 miles from SF State

Daly City is not a neighborhood in San Francisco, however, many students reside in this neighboring city. Daly City is a popular option for a lot of students because it is near SF State, has its own BART station and a local beach.

Daly City BART station is a major transportation hub located in Daly City and provides easy access to San Francisco. Students can use BART to commute to and from campus or to explore other parts of the Bay Area. Students heading to and from Daly City BART station can get 50% off their ride with Gator Pass.

Another great quality of Daly City is the access to Thornton Beach. The beach offers a wide variety of activities such as surfing, fishing and hiking along the rocky cliffs.

Alexa Pabalate, a third-year communications major, likes that she still lives close to campus without having to deal with San Francisco problems.

“It’s close to school,” Pabalate said. “And I like that it’s not in the city-city where the parking is terrible. It’s more mellow than the city.”

Daly City is a great option for college students who prioritize living close to campus, but also want to be away from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco. Daly City offers convenient transportation options and access to the Pacific Ocean.