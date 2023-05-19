Menu
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Daly City

May 19, 2023

Row+houses+in+Daly+City+dot+the+hill+to+Colma%2C+a+nearby+small+community%2C+on+May+11%2C+2023.+Daly+City+is+an+affordable+option+for+people+moving+to+the+Bay+Area+and+only+a+few+minutes+from+campus.+%28Joshua+Carter+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29

Joshua Carter

Row houses in Daly City dot the hill to Colma, a nearby small community, on May 11, 2023. Daly City is an affordable option for people moving to the Bay Area and only a few minutes from campus. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)

2.6 miles from SF State

Daly City is not a neighborhood in San Francisco, however, many students reside in this neighboring city. Daly City is a popular option for a lot of students because it is near SF State, has its own BART station and a local beach.

Daly City BART station is a major transportation hub located in Daly City and provides easy access to San Francisco. Students can use BART to commute to and from campus or to explore other parts of the Bay Area. Students heading to and from Daly City BART station can get 50% off their ride with Gator Pass.

Another great quality of Daly City is the access to Thornton Beach. The beach offers a wide variety of activities such as surfing, fishing and hiking along the rocky cliffs.

Alexa Pabalate, a third-year communications major, likes that she still lives close to campus without having to deal with San Francisco problems.

“It’s close to school,” Pabalate said. “And I like that it’s not in the city-city where the parking is terrible. It’s more mellow than the city.”

Daly City is a great option for college students who prioritize living close to campus, but also want to be away from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco. Daly City offers convenient transportation options and access to the Pacific Ocean.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Joshua Carter
Joshua Carter, Editor-in-Chief
Joshua Carter (he/him) is the editor-in-chief for Golden Gate Xpress. He transferred from CCSF as a creative writing major but quickly switched to photojournalism with a minor in geography once he landed at SF State. Joshua spent six years in the Navy, served as photo and nonfiction editor at Forum literary magazine, interned as an editorial intern at Alternative Press, and is striving to be a groundbreaking filmmaker and multimedia journalist. In his free time he listens to audiobooks, falls into wiki holes for hours, and performs with his punk band.

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *