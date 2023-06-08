SF State police investigating robbery near Station Cafe

The University Police Department issued an email statement on Wednesday informing all students and faculty about a robbery that occurred earlier that morning.

The victim was walking on 19th Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. when they were approached by two suspects. The suspects pushed the victim down to the floor and successfully wrestled the victim for their belongings. In response, UPD increased patrol in the area and prompted students and staff to use SafeWalk, a 24/7 service that escorts people on campus to deter criminal activity.

According to the UPD’s daily crime and fire log, the assault was the first to take place in the past 60 days.

Upon being contacted, Station Cafe workers were not aware that the incident had even taken place. UPD did not provide any further statements. The suspects were both described as 6 foot tall adults of average build and about 270 pounds with black hooded sweaters.

Anyone who may have information about the incident can contact UPD at (415) 338-2222 or can call the anonymous tip line at (415) 338-3030.

This isn’t the first time an inccident has occured in this specific location. In August 2021, a suspect forcefully robbed a student of their laptop in front of the Station Cafe. At the time, University Police said they would increase patrols in the area.