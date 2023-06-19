Fillmore district comes together in celebration of Juneteenth festival

The Fillmore district came alive with joy, culture and commemoration as it hosted the annual Juneteenth celebration on June 17.

Thousands of people from all over the Bay Area attended the commemoration spanning eight blocks from Market Street to the Civic Center that honored Juneteenth’s historical significance while showcasing the Black community’s rich diversity, pride and resilience.

The festival had dozens of vendors consisting of food, clothing, art, organizations, educational booths and many more, which allowed guests to connect with African American culture.

Juneteenth is an annual holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, marking a significant moment in the country’s history. On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed the end of slavery, effectively enforcing the Emancipation Proclamation.

This day is a celebration of family and freedom, a reminder of the importance of unity and a call to preserve and uplift African Americans’ stories, traditions and cultural contributions throughout history.

With multiple social justice movements in 2020, it became a lot more evident to recognize the African American experience. In regard to the importance of the day, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17, 2021.

This legislation officially established Juneteenth as a federal holiday, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and recognizing the importance of Juneteenth in American history. This year, it falls on a Monday, giving many people a much-appreciated three-day weekend. Although there had previously been unofficial parades honoring this holiday, this was San Francisco’s first-ever official federal Juneteenth parade.

When the federal government officially recognizes a holiday in the United States, all federal employees are entitled to a day off with pay unless they are engaged in essential services, according to the United States Office of Personnel Management.

Congress establishes any federal holiday in the United States through legislation, which typically outlines the holiday’s significance. Federal holidays are observed nationwide and often reflect important historical and national events.

The freedom celebration had its lineup of captivating performances, engaging exhibitions, and thought-provoking discussions, filling multiple blocks with food, vendors and performances.

Tyra Mooney, facilities and operations manager of the African American Art & Culture Complex, spoke about organizing the event and the role of their directors in engaging with the community.

“Our directors are phenomenal when it comes to interacting in the community, both locally and in art,” Mooney said. “A lot of the scheduled planning went on continuously and some of them are just items that they came up with.”

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the event organizers Rico Hamilton, Pia Harris and Bishop Birch, entertainment coordinator Laron Mayfield and the support of community leaders from the nonprofit Juneteenth SF Freedom Organization.

“Our Juneteenth is like a Black family reunion, so it’s supposed to look and feel like you’re there with your cousins and aunties, being surrounded by love and family,” Mooney said.

In preparation, the main objective was the atmosphere brimming with a sense of kinship and togetherness. Being able to come together, reconnect and celebrate shared history and cultural heritage.

“There is so much to expect from the Juneteenth celebration, people come with their family, there’s music everywhere. It’s all lively and people come all dressed up,” said Richadine Rice-Gore, a member of the historical society board at the African American Art & Culture.