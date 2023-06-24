In celebration of this weekend’s Pride festivities, pride flags decorate the outside of the Four Seasons Hotel on Market St. on June 23, 2023. (Zac Zavala / Golden Gate Xpress) (Zac Zavala)
In celebration of this weekend’s Pride festivities, pride flags decorate the outside of the Four Seasons Hotel on Market St. on June 23, 2023. (Zac Zavala / Golden Gate Xpress)

Zac Zavala

A peek at upcoming events happening for SF Pride weekend

Pool and Kool-Aid parties are just a few of the options off the curated list of pride events this weekend

Zac Zavala, Staff Reporter

June 24, 2023

Every year, the city of San Francisco throws the biggest Pride bash in the Bay Area and this year is no different. Marking this the 53rd annual event in the city’s history, this major event from June 24-25 kicks off a flurry of events for San Francisco’s support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

San Francisco resident Ryan Baldwin attended last year’s Pride event and was excited for this weekend’s celebration.

“After almost two years without a Pride celebration for the city, you could feel the energy come alive again,” Baldwin said.

In preparation for the event, BART is adding additional trains into the city and extending its service until 9 p.m. The largest service provided by the transit system to date.

“I’m happy knowing that I’ll find a way home outside of the city without having to resort to taking an Uber,” said Bay Area resident, Colin Ennis. “I feel better knowing that I have more than one option of getting home safely.”

SF Pride community events feature many festivities that will take place throughout the event-packed weekend.

Mighty Real Pride Weekender

Who doesn’t love a weekend pool party? Come join this special day time pool party all weekend with fun DJ line ups. This event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 24-25 from 1-7 p.m. at the Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Kool-Aid S.F. Pride Saturday Day Party

The Kool-Aid Day party will occur on Saturday, June 24; reservations are recommended. The event will take place at The Endup Bar from 2-8 p.m. and ticket price includes admission to the dance party hosted by a special live DJ.

2023 Pride Parade: Looking Back and Moving Forward

The Pride parade will be hosted by Bloom Community SF and SF-Pride at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 25. This year’s theme, “Looking Back and Moving Forward” honors the LGBTQIA+ communities, their history and their future. The parade route begins on Market St. & Beale. Admission is free.

“San Francisco is the pinnacle of gay culture, its history and future – I’m so happy to be a part of it,” said Taylor Wynne, a Mission Bay resident.

San Francisco’s Pride event will be full of events that will act as the grand finale of Pride Month.

Zac Zavala (he/him) is a staff reporter and a senior at SF State. He's looking forward to graduating in the fall of this year. Zac is a Bay Area resident who transferred from The Los Angeles Film School as a creative producing major. Originally from Southern California, he switched to journalism with a minor in history once he landed at SF State. He has vast experience in the entertainment industry, working in film and television. He is also part of the production team for the Academy Awards and a former Walt Disney Imagineer. He strives to be a groundbreaking producer and multimedia journalist. In his free time, Zac travels to different parts of the world for inspiration and am a runner.

