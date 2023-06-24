A peek at upcoming events happening for SF Pride weekend

Every year, the city of San Francisco throws the biggest Pride bash in the Bay Area and this year is no different. Marking this the 53rd annual event in the city’s history, this major event from June 24-25 kicks off a flurry of events for San Francisco’s support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

San Francisco resident Ryan Baldwin attended last year’s Pride event and was excited for this weekend’s celebration.

“After almost two years without a Pride celebration for the city, you could feel the energy come alive again,” Baldwin said.

In preparation for the event, BART is adding additional trains into the city and extending its service until 9 p.m. The largest service provided by the transit system to date.

“I’m happy knowing that I’ll find a way home outside of the city without having to resort to taking an Uber,” said Bay Area resident, Colin Ennis. “I feel better knowing that I have more than one option of getting home safely.”

SF Pride community events feature many festivities that will take place throughout the event-packed weekend.

Mighty Real Pride Weekender

Who doesn’t love a weekend pool party? Come join this special day time pool party all weekend with fun DJ line ups. This event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 24-25 from 1-7 p.m. at the Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Kool-Aid S.F. Pride Saturday Day Party

The Kool-Aid Day party will occur on Saturday, June 24; reservations are recommended. The event will take place at The Endup Bar from 2-8 p.m. and ticket price includes admission to the dance party hosted by a special live DJ.

2023 Pride Parade: Looking Back and Moving Forward

The Pride parade will be hosted by Bloom Community SF and SF-Pride at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 25. This year’s theme, “Looking Back and Moving Forward” honors the LGBTQIA+ communities, their history and their future. The parade route begins on Market St. & Beale. Admission is free.

“San Francisco is the pinnacle of gay culture, its history and future – I’m so happy to be a part of it,” said Taylor Wynne, a Mission Bay resident.

San Francisco’s Pride event will be full of events that will act as the grand finale of Pride Month.