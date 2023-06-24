Outfielder Nick Upstill attempts to take a home run away during a baseball game between the SF State Gators and the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves at Maloney field in San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. The Gators won 6-3 to sweep the Thunderwolves in four games (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Golden Gate Xpress). (Aa)
Outfielder Nick Upstill attempts to take a home run away during a baseball game between the SF State Gators and the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves at Maloney field in San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. The Gators won 6-3 to sweep the Thunderwolves in four games (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Golden Gate Xpress).

Aa

Two SF State baseball players commit to Division I schools in Southern California

Nick Upstill and Gary Grosjean played their final game together as teammates in May and now look to advance their careers as D1 athletes

Bryan Chavez, Staff Reporter

June 24, 2023

Two star San Francisco State University baseball players have recently committed to Division I schools in Southern California.

Nick Upstill, SFSU’s male athlete of the year and All-CCAA first team, has committed to playing at Pepperdine University, while Gary Grosjean, an honorable mention for All-CCAA honors, has committed to playing at CSU Bakersfield. Both players seek the opportunity to take their skills to new heights in hopes of being drafted by an MLB organization.

The 2022-2023 season for SFSU was the winningest season under head coach Tony Schifano and the team’s best performance since 2004 with a record of 27-22. That ranked them as fifth in both the NCBWA and NCAA West Region. They qualified for the CCAA tournament but fell short in their first matchup against Cal Poly Pomona.

Upstill led the Gators in key offensive categories such as batting average (.367), hits (69), runs (36) and triples (9) –– he also became the university’s all-time triples leader when he ripped his 12th career triple on May 8. Upstill ultimately chose Pepperdine as his next destination because of its strong psychology department and proximity to home. He is originally from Huntington Beach in Southern California, just 60 miles from Pepperdine University.

“It feels great to have a school that wants to invest in me as a player and as a student,” Upstill said. “I’m going to treat this the same way I treated San Francisco State where I’m going to go in there humble and excited for the opportunity and excited to get better as a player.”

Upstill is thrilled to play with a new group of teammates and coaches but is sad to leave his SFSU friends. When asked about Grosjean, he mentioned how their friendship has grown over the past few years of playing together. They both played together for the Portland Pickles in 2022, a collegiate summer league team that plays in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia.

“That whole summer experience with Gary really drew me and him closer as friends because that’s where I got a chance to really get to be close to him and just play more baseball,” Upstill said. “Now I can say Gary’s actually really one of my close friends and will get to be friends forever.”

Grosjean was one of the team’s pitchers and posted a 5.40 earned run average during the season, placing second on the team in strikeouts with 60. His career total of 128 strikeouts currently ranks him 11th most in the school’s history. Grosjean started his collegiate career playing at Upper Iowa University before transferring back to California at Mendocino College.

Grosjean is originally from Truckee, California, and chose SF State due to his love for visiting Giants and 49ers games as a kid. In 2022, Grosjean was named Pitcher of the Year at SF State.

Grosjean recently committed to CSU Bakersfield because playing Division I Baseball was one of his childhood dreams. He is confident that the school will help elevate his skills in hopes of playing professionally.

“I talked to Bakersfield and had probably an hour phone call. They told me they wanted me to come see the campus and were very serious,” Grosjean said. “I also received phone calls from other schools like UNLV and TCU, and those schools definitely might still be interested in me, but what they’re searching for might not be certain, so I kind of made my decision based on where I felt like I was a priority.”

Grosjean believes he can succeed and become a starting pitcher at CSU Bakersfield. He’s also planning on networking in Southern California to possibly become a pitching coach for kids in the future.

When asked about the potential matchup against Upstill, Grosjean said it’s “heartbreaking,” but he’s also very excited to see his friend again.

“It’s definitely a little heartbreaking because he’s one of my best friends and now I’m gonna have to play against him potentially next year,” Grosjean said. “But facing him –– if we’re able to do so –– in a midweek game because we’re not in the same conference, I’d probably crack a smile or two. I know he would too. It’d be a blast.”

Their now former head coach Tony Schifano at SF State, praised both Upstill and Grosjean for achieving their dreams of becoming Division I athletes, calling them tremendous young men with a fantastic work ethic.

“Nick was undoubtedly our leader on offense all year,” Schifano said. “At one point, he was leading the conference in batting for about three-quarters of the season. He was just strong and fast every time he went to the plate and competed like a professional hitter.”

Schifano has been coaching Upstill since 2020 and Grosjean joined the team the following year. Schifano mentioned both players had the possibility of leaving the team in 2021 when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but decided not to and worked on enhancing their skills together.

“Gary worked extremely hard each summer and fall, each lifting program and swing program,” Schifano said. “This year, he turned himself into a Division I prospect. He received a tremendous offer from Cal State Bakersfield and I told him, ‘you better take it,’ and he did. We cannot wait to see him perform.”

Schifano said losing great players is also difficult but is proud of their development over their years at SF State. He plans to use them as examples when recruiting players to show that they could reach new heights once they develop at the university, such as Upstill and Grosjean.

Both Upstill and Grosjean hope to make a significant impact on their teams and are grateful for the opportunity to continue playing the sport they love.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Bryan Chavez
Bryan Chavez, Staff Reporter
Bryan Chavez (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. Currently a senior at SFSU, he is pursuing a major in Journalism with a minor in Sociology. As a lifelong resident of the Bay Area, Bryan aspires to become a beat writer for the Golden State Warriors or any other major league sports team in the region. Beyond his journalistic pursuits, he enjoys engaging in hobbies such as hiking, painting, watching movies and building with Legos.

Campus

Sal Leon, a private contractor, re-paints the lines of parking lot 19 at SF State on June 15, 2023. (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State students ask city to park their taxes somewhere else -– for the fourth time
Brianna Baxter, Kinesiology major, works on her online class at SF State’s J. Paul Leonard Library on June 12, 2023. (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State summer classes accelerated with a five-week structure
Attendees packed in and snuggled up at Alamo Square Park on June 8, 2023 for the Sundown Cinema screening of the 1978 film, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers”. (Michaela Mateo/Golden Gate Xpress)
SF Parks Alliance holds their first Sundown Cinema of the summer at Alamo Square Park
A scooter rider passes by Station Cafe at SF State, situated on 19th and Holloway, where the robbery occurred on the morning of June 7, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State police investigating robbery near Station Cafe
A photo of the solar panels located on top of the Mashouf Wellness Center at SF State on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)
The Future of Sustainability at SF State

Sports

Gators third baseman Gavin Haimovitz (7) reacts after arriving safely to second base after hitting a double in the bottom of the third inning during a baseball game between the SF State Gators and the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros at Maloney Field in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Aaron Levy-Wolins / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State baseball loses in first round of playoffs but ten players earn conference honors
From left: Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnulo, Tight Ends coach Tom Melvin and Head Coach Andy Reid celebrate their Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. on Feb. 2, 2020.(Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs)
From SF State to Super Bowl champions: the journey of coaching duo Andy Reid and Tom Melvin
The Chomp: Distance Runner Dominic Clima, recaps Gators track and field season
The Chomp: Distance Runner Dominic Clima, recaps Gators track and field season
(From L-R) Gators shortstop Mia Misasi, third baseman Teya Vincent, right fielder Daniella Guerrera and second baseman Kai-Lynn DeLeon pose for a portrait at the softball field at SF State on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Despite having only one senior student and not making the playoffs, the Gator softball team had the eighth-most wins in program history. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State softball team finds unexpected leadership, scores eighth best record in program history
SF State senior, Kody Gardner poses for a portrait at The Swamp at SF State on Monday, April 24, 2023. Gardner plays first base for the Gators. He won the CCAA player of the week twice this year. (Chris Myers / Golden Gate Express)
Kody Gardner is closing his senior year in style after rough start to college baseball career

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *