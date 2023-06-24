Local business owner, Japanese artist finds prosperity through an artistic journey

Leaving behind a troubled past in New York, the 74-year-old Japanese artist found solace and creative inspiration in San Francisco. Hiroshi Morimoto, also known as “Mori,” was in persistent pursuit of his objectives and has made himself a familiar figure in the local photography and art scene in San Francisco.

Morimoto started to showcase his music in Japan at the age of 20, where he began to grow his audience but needed more to feel seen. He believed America was the best place to follow his dreams to build a name for himself and achieve the pinnacle of success.

Mori immigrated to the United States alone when he was only 24 years old and moved to Rye, New York, to start a new life.

“I felt that Rye would be a new opportunity for my new life and my career,” Morimoto said.

His parents supported his choice of music and thought America would be an excellent suit for him to pursue his passion because of more opportunities.

Growing up in poverty gave Morimoto the drive to become an artist whose work would be displayed in museums like his inspiration, Yasumasa Morimura, and he impulsively moved to Rye after graduating high school at 24. Morimoto put music on the back burner and started to pursue a profession as an artist.

“I was battling the streets of Rye, trying to get the best corner to set up my tent,” Morimoto said. “Being homeless as a young adult for two years is something inhumane. Every night I prayed –– prayed to make sure that I was safe and protected. The amount of stabbings in the homeless community left me terrified.”

Insecurity led Morimoto to fend for himself by stealing necessities which landed him in prison for theft. After he was released, his mindset and motives changed. He knew he had to leave New York and hitchhiked to Oakland.

“Moving to California was the best decision for myself in my career,” Morimoto said. “I applied to San Francisco State as a graphic design major to be in the nature of other creatives. I met so many people who were passionate about art just like me. I felt like I was finally being seen.”

SF State allowed Mori to be in the presence of fellow passionate artists who also shared his love for art. It also provided an environment that nurtured his artistic aspirations, which helped him establish connections within the art scene in San Francisco.

“SF State was a stepping stone to get my career started,” Morimoto said. “The energy from my classmates made me feel comfortable with my work.”

At the age of 24, Morimoto met Kaz Kajimura, owner of Yoshi’s, who gave him his first job as a restaurant server, where he was allowed to showcase his art at the restaurant, gaining more clientele and supporters.

“Kaz was the first person to actually listen to me. He was my confidant, my best friend and he saw so much potential in me,” Morimoto said.

Morimoto dropped out of school after being enrolled for a semester to focus his attention on his art and working with Kajimura.

“I saw him in a vulnerable position, and I listened to his story and felt as if he deserved way more than he was given,” Kajimura said. “I just knew that he had so much potential as an artist.”

Two months before his 26th birthday, Mori met Sarah Marisol at Yoshi’s. After seeing his work, she wanted to meet the artist behind the art as she was a fellow artist who knits, sews and designs.

“Sarah gave me the world. She allowed me to move in with her, so I could focus on my art and not worry about working or paying bills. She believed in me,” Morimoto said. “Her skills were something I had never seen before. Sarah taught me how to sew so when her hands would get tired, I could come and help her.”

In the early years of their marriage, he got into photography and started to take photos of the “beauty of life.”

“I was so mesmerized by Sarah. She deserved to be photographed and posted on billboards,” said Morimoto.

Their love for art brought them together, and they got married. Their unionization brought to life a business called the Hummingbird, where they would sell their art at local San Francisco Farmer and Merchant markets. They would travel all over the Bay Area to gain more attraction. After four years, Morimoto also found a new love for photography and started to exhibit his work in Oakland in 2001.

“I noticed that my photography was getting more attention than my paintings. I was like, ‘wow, I see how it is,’” Morimoto said.

Switching his focus to photography, Morimoto was able to start supporting himself, his wife and two cats.

In 2008, his wife passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 68, and Morimoto ended his career and focused on keeping her presence alive by carrying out her dream of having their own sewing business. He took over the Hummingbird business and continued hand-making the products and photography.

To this day, Morimoto continues to sew and create hats and shirts. He resides only at the San Francisco Artists Market. Morimoto is happy in what he does, sometimes bringing his photography in by photographing his product and things he cares about to send to his family and friends.

“I love to create and make things. It brings me happiness and fulfillment,” Morimoto said, “I feel like I’m already living in the future. I just want to continue taking photos and adding to my vibrant collection.”