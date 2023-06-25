A march supporter raises their sign, “ We Keep Us Safe,” during the SF Trans March on June 23, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress) (Michaela Mateo)
A march supporter raises their sign, “ We Keep Us Safe,” during the SF Trans March on June 23, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)

Michaela Mateo

SF Pride committee hosts 20th Annual Trans March

The 20th Annual Trans March took place in San Francisco this year, starting at Dolores Park.

Michelle Ruano Arreola, Staff Reporter

June 25, 2023

San Francisco’s 20th Annual Trans March took place on June 23, aiming to honor the people who paved the way for LGBTQ+ rights and the beauty and resilience of transgender and gender non-conforming individuals.

Trans March began in 2004 when several activists united to organize the event after an anonymous email was sent to community activists. The march began at 3 p.m. in Dolores Park and ended in Civic Center at 6 p.m.

Niko Storment, who helped organize the stage this year, has been involved with Trans March for five years.

“I think it’s definitely more of a group effort,” Storment said. “This year, SF Pride now has a trans executive director. I think it’s important for us to differentiate ourselves and come together and come together for the issues that specifically pertain to us.”

The SF Trans March began on June 23, 2023, at Mission Dolores Park at 3 p.m. The route starts at the park to Turk and Taylors ending around 6 p.m. Hundreds of people showed up to support the Trans community and their loved ones. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress) (mic)

According to Storment, Trans March is a volunteer-run committee. The organization is always looking for more hands that will come together to make the day special for trans youth and the trans people who aren’t here to see that there is a safe haven they can go to. During the pandemic, the organizers went online.

“We did a live-streaming program, where Gwen Park and I worked together to create a 20-minute documentary about Trans March and its history,” Storment said. “Coming back, everybody was really excited to be together and I think there was a new connection between trans people. So, if anything, after the pandemic, we got bigger and we got stronger.”

Marco Arana, also known as Holy Old Man Bull, describes himself as the “old transgender elder” who offers prayers and words of wisdom at Trans March. With the pandemic being mitigated, Arana believes that the opportunity to gather in public and march down the streets of San Francisco will bring further visibility to the community.

“The beautiful thing about the march is that it’s free. There are a lot of community-based organizations where you can find resources. And it’s a great way to meet new people and to find your community. And like I said, it’s open to everybody. It’s not just transgender, nonbinary. Everybody is welcome” Arana continued.

The Trans March celebrates inclusion and diversity. The International Aids Society, the world’s largest association of HIV/AIDS professionals, stated in the academic journal, Transgender Social Inclusion and Equality, “In order to overcome the human rights barriers trans people confront, certain measures are imperative and should be self-evident, given the standards that States are obliged to provide under international law to all human beings. Paying attention to these is key to effectively addressing the systemic marginalization that trans people experience.”

The celebration of Pride is rooted in the efforts of queer, especially transgender, activists courageously fighting for the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals everywhere. Trans March creates a safe space to celebrate this. For more information on volunteering and donating to the cause, visit transmarch.org.

About the Contributors
Photo of Michelle Ruano Arreola
Michelle Ruano Arreola, Staff Reporter
Michelle Ruano (she/her) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress from Hayward, CA. She is a journalism major with a focus on online print and a minor in Special Education. She has previously interned for YR Media in Oakland, CA. Outside of school she loves to play video games with her friends and attend live music shows.
Michaela Mateo, Staff Photographer

