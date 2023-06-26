SF Pride Parade members fly the Pride flag while marching in the parade down Market St at SF Pride on June 25, 2023. (Zac Zavala / Golden Gate Xpress) (Zac)
SF Pride Parade members fly the Pride flag while marching in the parade down Market St at SF Pride on June 25, 2023. (Zac Zavala / Golden Gate Xpress)

Zac

‘Looking Back and Moving Forward’ theme highlighted during SF Pride celebrations

Pride weekend comes to an end after recognizing historical activism and future progression

Zac Zavala, Staff Reporter

June 26, 2023

The 53rd annual Pride events in San Francisco reached a conclusion under the theme of “Looking Back and Moving Forward.” Bringing the Bay Area community together in a display of unity and progress, the celebration featured a range of parties, activities and the Pride Parade on Sunday.

Oakland resident Raquel Patterson attended SF Pride from the East Bay and said she was excited to participate in her first SF Pride after moving to Oakland earlier this year.

“I’m so happy that I can come to a safe place where people can celebrate being themselves,” Patterson said. “This year’s theme should remind everyone that the LGBTQIA+ community has come a long way through progress made by our community’s history.”

This year’s Pride event theme celebrates the vast historical progress the LGBTQIA+ community has made and looks into the future of the progress that still needs to be made through activism. Already 13 states have passed bills similar to Florida’s infamous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that bans gender identity and sexual orientation.

Also in attendance at the Pride Parade were Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi has a history of support for the LGBTQIA + community, dating to 1987 when she was one of the few active Congress members participating in the Lesbian and Gay Rights March in Washington, D.C.

Major companies such as META, BART, Tesla and Kaiser Permanente were present with their floats in the Pride parade and showed their allyship for the community.

“I’m happy to see Kaiser Permanente’s support for the community through a major event like SF Pride,” said San Francisco nurse practitioner Reina Abeyta. “Especially in the post-pandemic world we live in today, health education and awareness should always be important elements of society that we take seriously.”

SF Pride was also met with its usual conservative protests that don’t support the event. A small crowd of protestors stood at the beginning of the Pride parade route on Market Street.

Seal Beach resident Simeon Nichols attended the event and said there was zero room for hate, bigotry and division at SF Pride.

“I’m from Orange County and there are certain parts of Southern California that still cultivate hate for the gay community,” Nichols said. “I wanted to get as far as I could to celebrate the community I’m proud to be a part of. I won’t let them get the best of my experience I plan to have at an event that celebrates love.”

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Zac Zavala
Zac Zavala, Staff Reporter
Zac Zavala (he/him) is a staff reporter and a senior at SF State. He's looking forward to graduating in the fall of this year. Zac is a Bay Area resident who transferred from The Los Angeles Film School as a creative producing major. Originally from Southern California, he switched to journalism with a minor in history once he landed at SF State. He has vast experience in the entertainment industry, working in film and television. He is also part of the production team for the Academy Awards and a former Walt Disney Imagineer. He strives to be a groundbreaking producer and multimedia journalist. In his free time, Zac travels to different parts of the world for inspiration and am a runner.

City

The audience packed in for the Indigo Girls at the Stern Grove Festival on June 25, 2023. (Michaela Mateo/GoldenGateXpress)
Neko Case and the Indigo Girls perform at Stern Grove Festival
One of the Hello Kitty truck employees hands an item to the customers purchasing at Stonestown on June 24, 2023. (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to the Bay Area for its annual tour
Dayne Wahl (L), Associate Director for Undergraduate Recruitment, shares a laugh with a person who was interested in the booth at SF Pride on June 24, 2023. (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU present and proud at 53rd annual Pride Celebration
A march supporter raises their sign, “ We Keep Us Safe,” during the SF Trans March on June 23, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF Pride committee hosts 20th Annual Trans March
The SF Women and Nonbinary cycling group (left to right) Nancy Botkin, Marie Jonas, Kimberly Chu, Hannah Coughlin, Alice Lin, and Alex Porras enjoyed their brisk morning ride to Ocean Beach from Golden Gate Park; their routine for exercise, community outreach and healing. (Michaela Mateo/Golden Gate Xpress)
Women and Nonbinary Bike Ride take over the Bay Area

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *