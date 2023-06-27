The audience packed in for the Indigo Girls at the Stern Grove Festival on June 25, 2023. (Michaela Mateo/GoldenGateXpress) (Mich)
The audience packed in for the Indigo Girls at the Stern Grove Festival on June 25, 2023. (Michaela Mateo/GoldenGateXpress)

Mich

Neko Case and the Indigo Girls perform at Stern Grove Festival

Residents and tourists showed out for the concert that took place during Pride Weekend in San Francisco

Ishaan Pratap, Copy Editor

June 27, 2023

Residents and tourists waited in long queues to watch Neko Case and the Indigo Girls perform at the Stern Grove Festival on Sunday.

Over 9,000 people attended the event yesterday to watch the performers live. The concert was free to attend and required RSVPing online to reserve tickets.

Molly Fremgen, the primary contact on-site at Stern Grove Festival, has worked in the music industry for over 10 years and recently started working at Stern Grove Festival. She described the event as a success and spoke about the large turnout for the show.

“Yesterday was very successful! We did anticipate a large crowd due to Pride weekend,” Fremgen said. “Additionally, The Indigo Girls and Neko Case are very popular so we expected a large crowd. It was a beautiful celebration and we really enjoyed the show.”

Indie-rock artist Neko Case opened for the Indigo Girls, a Grammy-winning duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers who perform American folk rock music.

Neko Case band performs at the Stern Grove Festival on June 25, 2023. (Michaela Mateo/GoldenGateXpress)

San Francisco was host to an influx of people this weekend, showing out to events, concerts and parades in honor of celebrating Pride Weekend.

Makenzie Boyle, a city resident in the Mission District, has frequently attended the Stern Grove Festival for many years and praised the performers at the concert.

“I thought that Indigo Girls and Neko Case were both excellent.” Boyle said. “Both of their respective sounds really suit the atmosphere of the amphitheater as well. Something about acoustic guitars and wind blowing through the trees…”

Boyle spoke about celebrating pride weekend in San Francisco with so many events happening over the past couple of days.

“The concert felt, to me, like the crown jewel of my pride weekend. I marched on Friday at the Trans March with my sibling and our mother,” Boyle said. “I spent Saturday co-hosting an epic sapphic/lesbian block party (with a nacho bar) with my upstairs neighbors, and then headed around the corner to Dolores Park to see some friends in the dykes only space.”

Sunday’s concert marked a conclusion to pride festivities around the city. Stern Grove Festival will continue till August 20th and their next concert is on July 2nd with SANTIGOLD and OGI as performers.

Visit https://www.sterngrove.org/ to reserve concert tickets and for more information on their shows.

Editor’s Note: The original version of this story included a misleading photo credit that has since been fixed.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Ishaan Pratap
Ishaan Pratap, Copy Editor
Ishaan Pratap (he/him) was born in New York and is a 4th year print and online journalism major at San Francisco State. In his free time he enjoys video games, hanging out with friends, and watching soccer. He joined the journalism program because he's passionate about social issues like housing and city politics.

City

SF Pride Parade members fly the Pride flag while marching in the parade down Market St at SF Pride on June 25, 2023. (Zac Zavala / Golden Gate Xpress)
‘Looking Back and Moving Forward’ theme highlighted during SF Pride celebrations
One of the Hello Kitty truck employees hands an item to the customers purchasing at Stonestown on June 24, 2023. (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to the Bay Area for its annual tour
Dayne Wahl (L), Associate Director for Undergraduate Recruitment, shares a laugh with a person who was interested in the booth at SF Pride on June 24, 2023. (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU present and proud at 53rd annual Pride Celebration
A march supporter raises their sign, “ We Keep Us Safe,” during the SF Trans March on June 23, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF Pride committee hosts 20th Annual Trans March
The SF Women and Nonbinary cycling group (left to right) Nancy Botkin, Marie Jonas, Kimberly Chu, Hannah Coughlin, Alice Lin, and Alex Porras enjoyed their brisk morning ride to Ocean Beach from Golden Gate Park; their routine for exercise, community outreach and healing. (Michaela Mateo/Golden Gate Xpress)
Women and Nonbinary Bike Ride take over the Bay Area

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *