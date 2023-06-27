Neko Case and the Indigo Girls perform at Stern Grove Festival

Residents and tourists waited in long queues to watch Neko Case and the Indigo Girls perform at the Stern Grove Festival on Sunday.

Over 9,000 people attended the event yesterday to watch the performers live. The concert was free to attend and required RSVPing online to reserve tickets.

Molly Fremgen, the primary contact on-site at Stern Grove Festival, has worked in the music industry for over 10 years and recently started working at Stern Grove Festival. She described the event as a success and spoke about the large turnout for the show.

“Yesterday was very successful! We did anticipate a large crowd due to Pride weekend,” Fremgen said. “Additionally, The Indigo Girls and Neko Case are very popular so we expected a large crowd. It was a beautiful celebration and we really enjoyed the show.”

Indie-rock artist Neko Case opened for the Indigo Girls, a Grammy-winning duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers who perform American folk rock music.

San Francisco was host to an influx of people this weekend, showing out to events, concerts and parades in honor of celebrating Pride Weekend.

Makenzie Boyle, a city resident in the Mission District, has frequently attended the Stern Grove Festival for many years and praised the performers at the concert.

“I thought that Indigo Girls and Neko Case were both excellent.” Boyle said. “Both of their respective sounds really suit the atmosphere of the amphitheater as well. Something about acoustic guitars and wind blowing through the trees…”

Boyle spoke about celebrating pride weekend in San Francisco with so many events happening over the past couple of days.

“The concert felt, to me, like the crown jewel of my pride weekend. I marched on Friday at the Trans March with my sibling and our mother,” Boyle said. “I spent Saturday co-hosting an epic sapphic/lesbian block party (with a nacho bar) with my upstairs neighbors, and then headed around the corner to Dolores Park to see some friends in the dykes only space.”

Sunday’s concert marked a conclusion to pride festivities around the city. Stern Grove Festival will continue till August 20th and their next concert is on July 2nd with SANTIGOLD and OGI as performers.

Visit https://www.sterngrove.org/ to reserve concert tickets and for more information on their shows.

Editor’s Note: The original version of this story included a misleading photo credit that has since been fixed.